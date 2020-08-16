No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

No Game No Life is a Japanese novel series which is written by Yu Kamiya and published by Media factory. This show is a dream science fiction series. It is the cover of this light book that’s with 10 volumes.

The Manga series is with two volumes and it also has an anime TV series. This anime TV series has been directed by Atsuko Ishizuka and written by Jukki Hanada. TV series’ network is Sun TV, Tokyo MX, AT-X, KBS, TV Aichi, and BS11. TV series is with 12 episodes. And additionally, they’ve released the film.

No Game No Life Season 2 Release Date

There was A light novel originally conducted from 25th April 2012 to the present, manga series ran from 27th January 2013 TV series was conducted from 9th April 2014 to 25th June 2014 and its movie zero was triggered on 15th July 2017. And there’s no official launch date about season two, so we must wait for further updates. The launch date season was miserable and we can’t receive the following season.

The Cast Of No Game No Life Season 2

There are many characters are there in this show they are Sora and Shiro, Stephanie Dola, Jibril, Warbeast Zell, and Fil Nilvalen, Dhampirs, and Sirens and various figures are Tet and Azrael. These characters occur in this sequence.

Plot Of The Show

Shiro and sora would be the 2 who are well known in the online gaming world as Blank. They are gamers’ group. The challenge games and one day they challenged by Tet to a game of chess.

Both siblings never lost in any type of game. 1 day they received an email and they teleported onto another world. And the god of that world stated there is no violence, no wars, and no stealing. They should decide on a match.

Ending

This is only one of the series and each kid love to watch this kind of animated series. So let’s watch other available episodes and wait for upcoming seasons.