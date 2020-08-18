- Advertisement -

Nintendo Direct live stream

Nintendo Direct live stream: Watch the latest Indie World Showcase here

Nintendo will live to stream its original Indie World Showcase because March on Tuesday, August 18th, at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET, and you can watch it live right here.

Another Nintendo Direct with important statements is slated to take place on August 28th.

Nintendo always plays by its own principles, but the company is getting back to some sense of normalcy on Tuesday with a brand new Indie World Showcase,

which will feature 20 minutes of news about forthcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Direct live stream Showcase took place in mid-March,

just days after the planet had started to shut down as a result of novel coronavirus pandemic.

If you would like to find out what a few of Nintendo’s development partners have been around for the last five months, tune in to the live stream over at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET today.

A few of those games, including collectable card game Faeria and absurd co-op moving simulator Transferring Out are already available on the Switch eShop.

Those that are not might make another appearance today. Still, without any notable first-party titles scheduled for the rest of 2020 (for the time being ),

Nintendo needs to give Switch owners something to get excited about before the holiday season.

Rumours earlier this year indicated that Nintendo would delve into its archives and re-release some of its biggest 3D Super Mario games

on Switch in party of this mascot’s 35th anniversary.

As with Sony and Microsoft, whatever programs Nintendo needed for 2020 have undoubtedly been affected by the outbreak.

Still, whether or not the rumours were true, we won’t see any such statements during an Indie World Showcase.

The fantastic news is that likely won’t be the only Nintendo showcase of the month.

Based on GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb, that has been accurately spoiling video game reveals all year , has something else planned for about the end of August, which will be when Gamescom kicks off.

Other sources have speculated that has pegged August 28th as the date for its next o Direct live flow.

Still, there might be a few exciting surprises in store, even when they aren’t Mario related.