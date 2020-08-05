- Advertisement -

Newly updated CDC guidelines include important coronavirus tips that all of us must follow so as to protect ourselves and our families by catching COVID-19.

New coronavirus instances are still skyrocket all over the nation at this time,

which means you’d be wise to stock up on products recommended by the CDC before grocery store hoarding picks up again.

The US economy reopened across the nation with zero worthwhile national guidance and a jaw-dropping absence of leadership,

and the end result has been an unmitigated catastrophe.

A couple of countries like New York and New Jersey handled reopenings fairly nicely,

but the inevitable is happening nearly anyplace else with slightly dense population centers:

new coronavirus cases are spiking to record highs.

The US as a whole has done a much worse job than other nations which were struck hard by COVID-19.

Just take a quick glance at this chart and you will see just how miserably we’re failing compared to additional hard-hit regions.

At this point, more closures will have a limited influence on the spread of COVID-19 unless states take extreme steps to apply them.

Lockdown fatigue is much too intense now to return now.

But reopening businesses and easing lockdown restrictions puts the responsibility on individual citizens to take the necessary precautions in order to impede the spread of this virus.

New coronavirus instances are skyrocketing in nations where people simply are not taking enough precautions

to protect themselves or people around them out of coronavirus.

It can be summed up to pure laziness and selfishness, and many people would wind up dying unnecessarily as a result.

If you’re somehow unsure about exactly what you should do to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 and shield yourself, we’ll break it down to you.

Wear a face mask whenever you are not within your home.

Use hand sanitizer or wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds anytime you touch

and surface or object in public or that entered your home from outside.

Is that really so hard? There are a couple different things you should also do though,

and recently revised coronavirus guidelines in the CDC define seven things which everyone wants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Definitely browse through all the newest guidelines, but you’ll come across the seven things below that you need in accordance with the CDC.

Face masks

Fantastic face masks are the most significant items on the list right now because person-to-

person transmission through aerosols has been discovered to be the most important way people get infected by the book coronavirus.

When individuals with COVID-19 cough, sneeze, yell, sing, or even just speak,

they shed clusters of the coronavirus that float through the air in microscopic saliva drops.

When other men and women breathe in those very small micro-droplets, they can catch the disease.

Wearing a face mask is an absolute necessity when you leave your home,

and physicians believe we will all continue having to put on face masks for at least another year.

In other words, you should load up on face masks now because you are likely to need tons of them if you want to stay healthier.

Amazon’s bestselling coronavirus facial masks are available right now for just 48cents each,

and you can also load up on deeply discounted MagiCare KN95 face masks to get higher-risk

situations such as riding public transportation or visiting a physician’s office.

If you’d like the very best of the best in regards to face masks,

Amazon somehow has inventory of both 3M KN95 face masks and 3M N100 face masks

that filter 99.97% of small particles versus around 95% with N95 and KN95 masks.

Hand sanitizer

Amazon has a big hand sanitizer section on its site with plenty of great choices in stock and shipping right now.

The big news now is that there are actually some surprising deals for people that want to purchase Purell in bulk.

Amazon itself is currently selling cases of 250 Purell bottles at a deep discount —

that the listing cost is $375 but Amazon slashed the price to $276.94. If you don’t want a life supply,

you can pick up a 12-pack of 16oz Purell bottles for $178.

Hand soap

Just as important as hand sanitizer is hand soap, also there are plenty of great choices in stock and ready to ship at Amazon.

Disinfectant wipes

Here is Amazon’s disinfectant wipes section so you can check out all of the different options that are in stock right now.

Naturally, Purell wipes and Lysol wipes are equally in stock right now and available to ship fast,

but costs are inflated so only people with a desperate need that do not need to use any other brand must purchase them.

Paper towels

Paper towels not expire and you’ll always need them,

so you might as well stock up on paper towels while some decent options are sending out right away.

Tissues

The CDC includes facial tissues on its list of must-have goods,

and it’s pretty obvious why.

There is are plenty of top brands available at the moment in Amazon’s tissue section, such as Puffs Plus.