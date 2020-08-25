Home In News New York Has A Pretty Rigorous Coronavirus Quarantine Requirement
New York Has A Pretty Rigorous Coronavirus Quarantine Requirement

By- Akanksha Ranjan
New York has a pretty rigorous coronavirus quarantine requirement for out-of-towners who see from any of 34 limited countries.

New York

Since coronavirus infection rates are still above 10 percent in those regions,

those visitors are supposed to quarantine for 14 days once they visit New York to make sure that they don’t possess COVID-19.

However, an exemption has been made for celebrities visiting NYC in the coming times to its 2020 VMAs.

One of the biggest stars from the music industry like Arianna Grande and Lady Gaga are descending on New York City before their 2020 VMAs, set to happen on August 30.

But unlike the tens of thousands of visitors, the town is getting right now from out-of-towners flying or driving from some of 34 countries on a limited list —

according to data showing places where average coronavirus infection rates top 10 percent —

Also Read:   European countries hit by covid-19

that the rich and famous will not have to comply by NYC’s strict 14-day coronavirus

.

As things stand today, visitors to NYC from those 34 states (like Florida and California) must quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The same goes for New Yorkers, who are suppose to isolate themselves for

that same timespan when they return to the city from a state on that restricte list.

Officials, you will find taking the matter so seriously that New York Gov Andrew Cuomo issued an executive

order stipulating that anyone found in violation of the quarantine rule could be subject to a fine of up to $10,000 or as many as 15 times in prison.

Also Read:   "No Masks No Tacos" Hashtag Is Being Used By Restaurants

What exactly about the VMA-related exemption?

Regarding the event, for which artists will play in an assortment of outdoor settings with a small audience or none at all this coming Sunday,

a City Hall spokesman said NYC police officers would be performing”

Also Read:   First COVID-19 Detected" From The Dog In USA

compliance checks throughout the creation.” That is to make sure everyone, including artists,

is wearing masks and after social-distancing rules.

Anyone arriving in NYC who’ll be staying for more than 24 hours is suppose to

quarantine themselves for 14 days to ensure they don’t possess the COVID-19 virus.

If the actors intend to stay in NYC more compared to one-day VMA event,

they’ll fall under the quarantine rule in the point.

This kind of semi-exemption, though, has generated fear in other settings,

which makes members of the public to feel as though there is some inherent unfairness

from the rules intended to combat the pandemic.

Do celebrities not become sick?

Is the wealthy and famous immune from disease —

and from passing the virus along with other people?

Since the UK enacted a similar exemption lately, too,

Also Read:   Doctors Are Observing New COVID-19 Symptoms.

involving an allowance for film stars like Tom Cruise to have the ability to sidestep

the UK’s own 14-day quarantine rule if someone like you or I seen.

NYC officials have worried they are aware the quarantine rule won’t catch everybody,

comparing it to something such as a speed limit.

There is just no way to police each and every person who breaks this type of nation.

Also Read:   Dr Fauci made;why coronavirus antibodies are so encouraging

Kanye West proved this is the case in recent times,

when New York press reported that he flew into New Jersey,

then drove from there into Manhattan and seen an art gallery in Chelsea.

Later that exact same day, he caught a departing flight.

The 24-hour exemption to NYC’s quarantine rule is only intende for people quitting on layovers or in the rest stops,

not for someone who’s just passing through the city

and wishes to sightsee.

