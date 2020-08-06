new ‘Treehouse Of Horror’ Funko POP’s released! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Followers of The Simpsons can get their arms on a brand new vary of Treehouse Of Horror-themed Funko POP!s in time for Halloween.

The gathering, which is obtainable to pre-order now with objects anticipated to reach in October, options seven spooky The Simpsons character figures.

Among the many assortment is a grim reaper Homer Simpson, modelled with him holding a listing and a scythe, a zombie Bart Simpson using a skateboard, and Krusty the Clown dressed as a bloodsucking vampire.

A witch Marge Simpson, a Bart Simpson with a chestburtser Maggie, a jack-in-the-box Homer, and a devil Ned Flanders additionally characteristic. Each Funko POP! is priced at £9.99 or two for £18.‘The Simpsons’ greatest Treehouse of Horror episodes

The Simpsons has been producing Treehouse of Horror episodes for Halloween yearly since season two in 1990. This year’s particular, Treehouse of Horror XXXI, will release on October 25, with the episode parodying Toy Story, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Be Kind Rewind [via Digital Spy].

On September 27, the 33rd season of The Simpsons will release within the US on Fox. The season will embody the show’s milestone 700th episode, titled Senior Moment.

Shearer, who used to voice black character Dr Hibbert, questioned the transfer and stated that actors ought to be capable to play outdoors their very own expertise. He told Times Radio: “I’ve a quite simple perception about performing. The job of the actor is to play somebody who they aren’t. That’s the gig, that’s the job description.”