New traffic cameras can tell if you are texting while driving.

These new traffic cameras australia can tell if you are texting while driving.

Local governments in Australia have decided to install road-scanning traffic cameras which hunt for distracted drivers.

If the tests prove successful, law enforcement may roll the camera programs out to a

broader area and start enforcing legislation using their recordings.

Most of us know that we should not be using our mobiles while we’re driving. It puts ourselves and others at risk of a dangerous crash because of distraction.

Still, despite increasingly rigorous legislation to prohibit

the clinic, there are still way too many people tapping away at their smartphone displays while they need to be focusing on the road ahead.

Now, local governments in Australia are going to try a new method for breaking distracted drivers,

and they don’t even have to be around to see the action.

CCTV to capture

New phone-detection cameras will be installed along roads in the hopes of spotting drivers who are too immersed in their cellular devices.

The cameras can scan multiple lanes of traffic at once.

The aim, obviously, is to cut down on distracted driving and potentially save lives in the procedure.

We already see widespread use of cameras to catch people who try to squeeze through red lights in the very last second, and citations and warnings then arrive in the mail later.

Fines and similar actions for distracted driving could soon become familiar, meaning that cops won’t need to really see you scribbling a quick text message to violate you.

Purpose of this rule

There’s certainly something a little bit creepy about cameras scanning you when you cruise down the street,

and there will inevitably be a few who find the practice to be infringing on their privacy, but that is a bridge we’ll have to cross when we get to it.