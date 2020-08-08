New Taskmaster Now Filming: How Covid-19 Will Change Serise 10! And All Information Check Here?

- Advertisement -

Greg Davies explains, ‘It is going to be fairly totally different. There’ll be no viewers, and we’ll all be sitting miles away. It’ll be odd as a result of usually we might all combine earlier than a studio file, however we’ll simply be assembly on the studio ground. I feel it’ll be nice although, I feel it’ll be fun.’

Horne, who not too long ago labored on social distanced BBC One Saturday night time show Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, says that not having a studio viewers is just the trade customary now. ‘That is the best way things are made, so I don’t suppose it would really feel as odd as it will have three months ago.’

Each of the show’s episodes options pre-filmed tasks screened and judged within the studio, culminating with a stay process filmed on stage. How will the COVID-19 rules have an effect on those?

Minimally, says Horne. ‘We had been nervous about that, however due to the breadth of the stage, they will nonetheless do it, that’s really alright. As a result of they’re dealing with forwards and never one another, we’re alright. We’ve designed them in order that they don’t contact one another, however they hardly ever did anyway.’

In conclusion, says Horne, ‘the broad skeleton of the show is precisely the identical.’ He thinks the protection measures assist to make series 10 extra related and humorous, ‘as a result of we’re all watching it on this socially distanced world.’