Now that public betas are rolling out as well, everybody having an iOS or iPadOS device can try out the new software and all the features that Apple is incorporating this autumn.

IOS 14 is a massive update packed with hundreds of new features that you could read about right here .

some highlights include home screen widgets, fresh Compact UI attributes.

an App Library together with all your installed programs, along with the redesigned Messages app.

Apple seeded the fourth iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta releases to developers on Tuesday.

just under fourteen days after the last beta release.

Although there were minor problems here and there.

the iOS 14 betas have been surprisingly stable up to this point and having jumped iOS 14 final month.

I have yet to run into any issues that would make me consider reverting to iOS 13 ahead of the general public launch this autumn.

As usual, the latest beta includes various bug fixes and improvements.

The fantastic news is that iOS 14 beta should solve the accidental disabling of 3D Touch that consumers were experiencing.

Based on Apple’s website, beta four also addresses a problem that has been causing the App Store to quit unexpectedly when Full Keyboard Access is allowed.

adds the ExposureNotification framework.

and lets you reach HomeKit accessories as soon as your device is closed.

Apple’s iOS 14 beta 4 is now available.

alongside the corresponding iPad software update for programmers.

iPadOS 14 beta 4. If you’re wondering whether or not your device is compatible with iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

we put together a full listing below that contains every compatible device.

If your device is around there, you are good to go:

IPhone 11

iPhone 11 GuriPhone 11 Guru Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

iPad Guru 12.9-inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation)

iPad Guru 12.9-inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation)

iPad Guru 10.5-inch

iPad Guru 9.7-inch

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad miniature (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air two

As you know by now, installing a new iOS or iPadOS beta on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch could not be simpler.

Simply navigate to Settings > General > Software Update and tap”Download and Install” in the bottom of that page.

If you’d like, it is also possible to set up the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device for your PC.

Whichever method you select, be certain that you back up your device before installing the upgrade.