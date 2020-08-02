New On Disney Plus July 2020 Schedule Is Here

- Advertisement -

Don’t throw away your shot and miss out on what’s new on Disney Plus for July 2020. This month, the streaming service is bringing us the Hamilton movie, the filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning stage production, a new Muppets Now series and much more.

Every new Star Wars movie and Disney Plus TV show we know about

Star Wars: Disney Plus

Not only that, but with the addition of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney Plus’ Star Wars collection is finally complete. That means you can finally watch the Star Wars movies in order on one streaming site. Other recent additions have unified the MCU around Disney Plus, so check out our how to watch the Marvel movies in order guide for more detail.

One major change to note is that the Disney Plus original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals is moving from its original July 17 release date to September 25, 2020.

Disney Plus original shows that will release new episodes include It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer, One Day at Disney and Disney Family Sundays.

Wondering when the MCU shows are coming? The first to drop will be The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (August 2020), followed by WandaVision (December 2020) and Loki (Spring 2021).

And if you are craving even more Baby Yoda love, The Mandalorian season 2 is coming in October 2020.

Trying to find all the new on Disney Plus movies and shows? They now live on a row on the home screen.

New on Disney Plus schedule:

Our top selections in bold

July 3

Animal ER (Seasons 1-2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Ice Age: Collision Course

Ice Road Rescue (Seasons 1-4)

Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

The Big Green

The Mighty Ducks

Hamilton

Pixar in Real Life – Episode 109 “UP: Balloon Cart Away”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 135 “Peter Pan: Shadow Box Theater”

One Day At Disney – Episode 131 “Zama Magudulela: The Lion King Madrid, Spain”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 108 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 10

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)

Gigantosaurus (Season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 3)

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 136 “Lilo and Stitch: Family Tree”

One Day At Disney – Episode 132 “Marc Smith: Story Artist”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 109 “Movie Star Dogs & Hounds and Horses”

July 17

A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World

Wild Chile (Season 1)

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 137 “Moana: Tomato Photo Holder”

One Day At Disney – Episode 133 “Mike Davie: Imagineering Project Manager”

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer – Episode 110 “Snake Search Dogs & Hawaiian Conservation Dogs”

July 24

Wild Congo (Season 1)

Wild Sri Lanka (Season 1)

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 138 “The Jungle Book: Finger Puppet”

One Day At Disney – Episode 134 “Chris Cristi: Helicopter Reporter”

Rogue Trip (complete series premiere)

July 31

Alaska Animal Rescue (Season 1)

Animal Showdown (Season 1)

Best Job Ever (Season 1)

Big Cat Games

Cradle of the Gods

Destination World (Season 1)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 8)

Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (Season 1)

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (Season 1)

King Fishers (Season 1)

Lost Temple of the Inca

Marvel Funko (Seasons 1-2)

Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster

Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (Season 1)

What Sam Sees (Season 1)

Muppets Now – Episode 101 – “Due Date”

Disney Family Sundays – Episode 139 “Mickey and Minnie: Pillows”