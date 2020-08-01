Home TV Series Netflix New Netflix series, I’m most excited about right now
TV SeriesNetflix

New Netflix series, I’m most excited about right now

By- Shipra Das
  • There are 60 new Netflix series and movies coming to the world’s biggest streamer during the month of August.

The coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding, 2020 has continued to be an insanely busy year for Netflix,

with the streamer keeping up its usual release cadence that involves launching several dozen new Netflix series and movies from one month to the next.

Indeed, the month of August alone will see the streamer give subscribers 60 new original shows and movies to enjoy

— and one of those has already shot to the top of my must-watch list for next month.

The narrative presents two teenage fraternal twins that browse the standard demands of rising up,

such as high school and connection play,

together with being, as the title notes,

bounty hunters who track down all types of baddies.

Coronavirus pandemic

Netflix has introduced the trailer,

which you may have a look at beneath,

before the August 14 premiere of this show,

that will be giving off powerful Veronica Mars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer vibes.

  • Also coming to Netflix in August is a new original series called Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Adolescent Bounty Hunters was produced by Kathleen Jordan, who wrote and co-executive made the series.

Executive producers for its 10-episode series comprise Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick,

together with the first episode led and executive-produced from Jesse Peretz.

The trailer hooked me to adding this on my watchlist.

It has a mixture of teenaged sauciness,

Combined with actions,

the ordinary quirks related to growing up,

and unlikely heroines reminiscent of something such as Buffy,

that gained a generation of ardent fans for a series that was much tougher

than the campy vampires along with various gruesome creatures would direct you to think.

“We’re actually nailing this work-life equilibrium,”

among both Teenage Bounty Hunter leads jokes from the trailer.

“Why do we even whine so much? It is super simple to own it all.”

Already, it is attracted lots of info on the internet from other readers eager to test it out.

Shipra Das

