- Advertisement -

New coronavirus instances in South Korea have reached the highest level in five months, and governments fear

infections are becoming out of control at the Seoul area, which will be home to half of the nation’s 51 million people.

Officials reported 166 newly confirmed cases on Saturday. That was the highest since March 11, when South Korea

said 242 amid an outbreak in the southeastern town of Daegu and neighboring cities.

With 103 new cases reported Fridaythis is the first time since late March the daily increase surpassed 100 two times in a row.

Officials say all but 11 of those new cases(coronavirus) were neighborhood transmissions, and most were in the Seoul region.

The statistics announced by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention Saturday attracted the national caseload into 15,039, such as 305 deaths.

The KCDC said 155 of the new infections were neighborhood, largely from the densely populated Seoul

metropolitan area where authorities scurried to closed down tens of thousands of churches,

which have emerged as a major supply of COVID-19 instances.

A lot of them had failed to correctly enforce preventative steps, allowing worshippers to

take off their masks, sing in choirs or consume together in diners.

Other religions are tied to nursing homes, restaurants, schools, outdoor markets and suburban salespeople.

Government officials have voiced concern that transmissions could worsen due to demonstrations intended

by anti-government protesters and labour unionists at Seoul on Saturday, the 75th anniversary of the country’s

liberation from Japanese rule in the conclusion of World War II.

The spike could result in stronger social distancing measures at major cities,

which they’ve been unwilling to take due to economic concerns.