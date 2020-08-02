Home TV Series Netflix New Cast Members And Returning Member Of Elite Season 4 With Expectations...
TV Series

New Cast Members And Returning Member Of Elite Season 4 With Expectations Of Fans

By- Anish Yadav
Elite series is based on the secrets and strangest tales of teens. The series turned into a binge-worthy series and has earned success. Fans are excited about the new season and when it’s going to be outside. Here are the details of the new Season.

What to expect from Elite Season 4?

This means two things. To start with, new and exciting storylines that Netflix is keeping in secret. This makes room for new faces. And we already know their names as Netflix has only revealed an Elite Season 4 cast photograph. New characters will be”part of this universe of Las Encinas, one way or the other. Their personalities will cross paths with Guzmán, Samuel, Ander, Omar, Rebeca, and Cayetana.”

Which Characters won’t be coming back to Elite Season 4?

These cast members won’t return for season 4 of Elite:

  • Ester Expósito (Carla)
  • Danna Paola (Lu)
  • Álvaro Rico (Polo)
  • Mina El Hammani (Nadia)
  • Jorge López (Valerio)
Please welcome the new cast members of Elite Season 4:

  • 42-year old stud from Catalonia, Spain, model, and actor Andrés Velencoso
  • 21-year older Instagram star and version Manu Rios
  • 22-year old Spanish actress Carla Díaz
  • 20-something dark-haired Spanish beauty Martina Cariddi
  • 22-year old French-Spanish singer Pol Granch who was the finalist of Season 3 of Factor X Spain
  • 45-year old Spanish actor Diego Martín famous for TV shows Velvet and Velvet Collection
Anish Yadav

