never seen a pink planet before

I bet you have never seen a pink planet before, however it exists.

Astronomers have seen a brand new gas giant exoplanet that formed roughly 160 million years back and is currently luminous pink.

The significant pink world is a few times the mass of Jupiter, but approximately the same size.

The earth and its Sun-like star reside roughly 57 light-years from Earth.

With new exoplanet discoveries occurring at a fast and furious pace for years now

NASA.

it takes something pretty special to justify a showcase by NASA.

The gas giant called GJ 504b is one such world,

and it is most certainly worthy of attention owing to that which NASA says is a gorgeous, pink look.

However, it’s still the lowest-mass planet ever directly imaged orbiting a star like our own Sun. The fact that it is a deep

shade of pink is a result of its comparatively recent formation.

We know that planets tend to be very hot during their formation and remain hot for some time when they gather

whatever material is nearby. It may take hundreds of millions of years to get the planets to cool off eventually, but GJ 504b

hasn’t had that long however. Having formed about 160 million decades back, it is still quite hot, and its hot glow

is what gives it its pink hue, which NASA likens to”a cherry cherry blossom,” or even”a dull magenta.”

“GJ 504b is about four times more massive than Jupiter and has an effective temperature of approximately 460 degrees Fahrenheit (237 Celsius),”

NASA explains. “It contrasts the G0-type star GJ 504, that is slightly hotter than the Sun and is faintly visible to the unaided eye in the constellation Virgo.

The star lies 57 light-years away, and scientists estimate that the system is about 160 million years old, according to methods that link the star’s colour and rotation period to its era.”

Still, it’s much too far off for us even to start to think about seeing it with even the most innovative space-faring hardware.

As scientists spot more and more exoplanets, learning just a tiny bit about each one if they decide to put some time in investigating itpaints a much clearer picture of our galaxy and the universe as a whole. Learning about the incredible variant of planets, how they form, and under what conditions can teach us more about how our own solar system formed, and even offer us clues as to what conditions are best suited to eventually life.

We’d never expect to see life on a planet like GJ 504b, needless to say. Gas giants do not look suitable for life, as far as we understand. Still, the fact that it exists out there like a large glowy pink bubble is pretty damn neat.