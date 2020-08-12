Home Education Never seen a pink planet before
EducationLifestyleTechnology

Never seen a pink planet before

By- Pooja Das
- Advertisement -

never seen a pink planet before

I bet you have never seen a pink planet before, however it exists.
Astronomers have seen a brand new gas giant exoplanet that formed roughly 160 million years back and is currently luminous pink.
The significant pink world is a few times the mass of Jupiter, but approximately the same size.
The earth and its Sun-like star reside roughly 57 light-years from Earth.
With new exoplanet discoveries occurring at a fast and furious pace for years now

NASA.

it takes something pretty special to justify a showcase by NASA.

The gas giant called GJ 504b is one such world,

and it is most certainly worthy of attention owing to that which NASA says is a gorgeous, pink look.

Also Read:   NASA Named Its New Space Telescope After Nancy Grace Roman, The"Mother of Hubble."

However, it’s still the lowest-mass planet ever directly imaged orbiting a star like our own Sun. The fact that it is a deep

shade of pink is a result of its comparatively recent formation.

We know that planets tend to be very hot during their formation and remain hot for some time when they gather

whatever material is nearby. It may take hundreds of millions of years to get the planets to cool off eventually, but GJ 504b

hasn’t had that long however. Having formed about 160 million decades back, it is still quite hot, and its hot glow

Also Read:   Hurry up : Huge Apple Sale Is Packed With Best Deals In Best Buy Sale

is what gives it its pink hue, which NASA likens to”a cherry cherry blossom,” or even”a dull magenta.”

Also Read:   The 2020 Godzilla Nissan GT-R - All You Must Know

“GJ 504b is about four times more massive than Jupiter and has an effective temperature of approximately 460 degrees Fahrenheit (237 Celsius),”

NASA explains. “It contrasts the G0-type star GJ 504, that is slightly hotter than the Sun and is faintly visible to the unaided eye in the constellation Virgo.

The star lies 57 light-years away, and scientists estimate that the system is about 160 million years old, according to methods that link the star’s colour and rotation period to its era.”

Still, it’s much too far off for us even to start to think about seeing it with even the most innovative space-faring hardware.

As scientists spot more and more exoplanets, learning just a tiny bit about each one if they decide to put some time in investigating itpaints a much clearer picture of our galaxy and the universe as a whole. Learning about the incredible variant of planets, how they form, and under what conditions can teach us more about how our own solar system formed, and even offer us clues as to what conditions are best suited to eventually life.

Also Read:   SpaceX Is Scheduled To Launch Another Batch Of Its Starlink Communications

We’d never expect to see life on a planet like GJ 504b, needless to say. Gas giants do not look suitable for life, as far as we understand. Still, the fact that it exists out there like a large glowy pink bubble is pretty damn neat.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Tokyo: A Massive Fireball Appeared Over Tokyo, And Watch video
Pooja Das

Must Read

Never seen a pink planet before

Education Pooja Das -
never seen a pink planet before I bet you have never seen a pink planet before, however it exists. Astronomers have seen a brand new gas...
Read more

Riverdale Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Riverdale is a teenaged American puzzle drama TV series based on the characters of Archie comics. Four seasons of the Riverdale series are out,...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Get ready for the exciting series on the list as Netflix has decided to bring a few new series for the viewers, one of which is...
Read more

Microsoft revealed the true price and launch

Technology Shipra Das -
  It eventually -- and gently -- occurred! Microsoft revealed the true price and launch date of its original Android handset, which appears to be...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date Release Updates On Netflix Latest News?

Netflix Anand mohan -
The “One Punch Man” is a webcomic. Artist ONE created it and launched it in 2009 to be factual.” One Punch Man” is a...
Read more

Mr Wok Foods, Inc., Needs To Remember A Whopping 200,000 Ibs Of Beef After Inspectors Found Undeclared Allergens In Various Food Products

Lifestyle Pooja Das -
Mr Wok Foods, Inc., Needs To Remember A Whopping 200,000 Ibs Of Beef After Inspectors Found Undeclared Allergens In Various Food Products Mr Wok Foods,...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Get Every Detail About It

Netflix Anand mohan -
As we all know Block is a suspense comedy series of Netflix. Lauren Lungrich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft produce the series. The teen...
Read more

Hanna Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Info

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
“So… what now?” The open-ended finale of Hanna season 2 left everyone – including Hanna herself – with questions. Who would be the Pioneers? What will...
Read more

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Release Date Being Delayed At Netflix?

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix’s The Kingdom was operating on the broadcasting stage for the four seasons. The series is a historical fiction collection. It’s a version of Bernard Cornwell’s...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date Netflix Revealed?

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is one of the most foreseen web show of Netflix. Fans are trusting that Ozark Season 4 will come shortly. It has gotten...
Read more
© World Top Trend