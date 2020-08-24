Netflix’s Elite Season 4 Release Date And Meet The New Students

- Advertisement -

The Spanish teen drama web series, Elite made by Carlos Monte and Dario Madrona, introduced its first season on Netflix in October 2018. The show’s popularity had made it to be renewed for two more seasons that were broadcast in 2020 and 2019. Since the broadcasting of this installment, viewers are craving for its fourth run itself.

After the releasing of the third season, two months in May 2020, Netflix renewed for a fourth time it. Not only for the fourth episode, but the show may be accessible with time in the time that is upcoming. Additionally, the segment ended concerning the lives of Samuel, Nadia, and Christian that also makes a demand for its fourth one with an everlasting thrill.

Elite Season 4 Release Date

The show began broadcasting in 2018, and two seasons were released at the years. Instalment was released in March 2020. The season may be available at the very next year 2021. There is no information concerning the release date.

But having an eye on the recent terms created due to pandemic coronavirus, release dates of movies and all the internet series have been changed. Elite not being an exception will be delayed for certain. The wait will soon come to an end when the filming of this show starts.

Currently, the audiences should not expect a release date. Delay can also be favourable if the conditions don’t come to normal.

Elite Season 4 Cast

During the Season 3 finale, fans watched as Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau), and Rebeca (Claudia Salas) were made to replicate their senior season after being expelled on a school day, along with Omar (Omar Ayuso), and Ander (Arón Piper), who’s officially cancer-free.

Also returning to Las Encinas, although not as a student, is Polo’s ex-girlfriend Cayetana (Georgina Amorós), who currently works as a janitor in the school.

This implies that about half of the main actors will be back, and they’ll be joined by a few new faces that will also don the preppy uniform.

Spanish actors Carla Díaz, Manu Rios, Pol Granch, and Martina Cariddi will be joining the cast together with Diego Martín, that audiences may recognize from the famous Spanish series Velvet.

Regrettably, newcomer Pol Granch, 22, already got into a little controversy and needed to apologize.

“Those unfortunate claims were created 7 decades back from the account of an immature and inexperienced boy with which, at present, I do not identify in any way, nor do I share a single one of those messages and the very serious background they have, of which I was not aware at any given time,” he explained.

“Age is not an excuse to justify hurting the feelings of another human being, and for this reason now I wish to apologize and show my regret to anyone I have hurt with the comments of an unconscious child. Today I have grown and developed, and my sole objective is to keep on learning, working to have the ability to talk about my music and confront new professional challenges with the best humility and desire to do things the best I know how.”