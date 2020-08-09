Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date & Story Details

- Advertisement -

Shinichirō Watanabe’s sci-fi dramedy anime, Cowboy Bebop, is getting a live-action reboot coming to Netflix – here’s when it might release and what its story will be. While fans have been concerned concerning the adaptation’s capability to capture the unique energy of their beloved show, the choice to bring on creator, Shinichirō Watanabe, as a creative consultant and the first composer, Yoko Kanno, to write the soundtrack for its live-action series signal that the creators want to do right by the anime.

Release Date

While everyone has been tight-lipped about exactly when the release date is going to be, most probably because they’re still not certain when the first season will be finished and ready for release following the waits, everyone is convinced that fans will have the ability to experience the Cowboy Bebop adaptation a few time in 2021 along with many other movies that have been delayed as a result of coronavirus.

Story Details

Cowboy Bebop lovers are understandably nervous about seeing a live-action picture of the beloved anime, as the unique combination of science fiction and comedy combined with a variety of different genres with a wacky jazz theming makes it hard to replicate, and are a huge part of the motive Cowboy Bebop still holds up over 20-years later. But, writer Javier Grillo-Marxuach gave a recent interview describing the production team’s priority would be to do right by the anime. He advised io9, “You can’t look at Cowboy Bebop and say,’ Well, it’s just a take-off point. We’re going to give them distinct hair and distinct clothes, and we’re gonna call it something different. And it’s just kind of got be a loose thing.’ If you are doing Cowboy Bebop, you’re doing Cowboy Bebop. Do you know? It is sort of like doing Star Wars.”

The adaptation will try to find a balance between keeping up the spirit of the original series and adapting the story to changing times and audiences, in addition to the different medium of live-action versus animation. The most noteworthy examples of this would be the modernization of Faye Valentine’s outfit, and a decline in the amount of smoking that will be revealed from the live-action show. Overall, but with the quantity of care and attention to detail in which the writers, directors, and producers are attracted to the undertaking, lovers have much to look forward to in this new adaptation of Cowboy Bebop.