By- Shipra Das
Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the last week of August.

Netflix is adding 45 new displays, films, and specials because the calendar reverse to September.

Here’s the full list of those Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, August 31st

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Tuesday, September 1st

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future, Part II, Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY

In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Glory

Grease

La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM

A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Wednesday, September 2nd

Bad Boy Billionaires: India — DOCUMENTARY

This investigative documentaries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.

Chef’s Table: BBQ — DOCUMENTARY

Freaks – You’re One of Us — FILM

A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.

Thursday, September 3rd

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — COMEDY SPECIAL

Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.

Love, Guaranteed — FILM

To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up,

so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.

Young Wallander — ORIGINAL

An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.

Friday, September 4th

Away — ORIGINAL

As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things — FILM

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — FAMILY

The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!

Departures

Monday, August 31st

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid, Part II, Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

Thursday, September 4th

Christopher Robin

Friday, September 5th

Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7

Shipra Das

Also Read:   Witcher Show Just Announced By Netflix
