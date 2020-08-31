Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the last week of August.
Netflix is adding 45 new displays, films, and specials because the calendar reverse to September.
Here’s the full list of those Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 2020:
Arrivals
Monday, August 31st
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Tuesday, September 1st
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future, Part II, Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! — NETFLIX FAMILY
In this interactive special, you’ll find your calling at Baby Corp by making choices and carrying out missions as part of a virtual aptitude test.
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Glory
Grease
La Partita / The Match — NETFLIX FILM
A single football match played on a dirt pitch in suburban Rome centers this story of a poor community struggling with ethical and moral dilemmas.
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
True: Friendship Day — NETFLIX FAMILY
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Wednesday, September 2nd
Bad Boy Billionaires: India — DOCUMENTARY
This investigative documentaries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.
Chef’s Table: BBQ — DOCUMENTARY
Freaks – You’re One of Us — FILM
A working mom discovers she has superhero powers, suppressed by years of medication, and joins forces with two others like her to better the world.
Thursday, September 3rd
Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre — COMEDY SPECIAL
Brazilian comedian Afonso Padilha dives into his humble beginnings and digs out hilarious stories about his childhood in this very personal set.
Love, Guaranteed — FILM
To save her small law firm, earnest lawyer Susan (Rachael Leigh Cook) takes a high-paying case from Nick (Damon Wayans Jr.), a charming new client who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. But as the case heats up,
so do Susan and Nick’s feelings for each other.
Young Wallander — ORIGINAL
An incendiary hate-crime stirs civil unrest, fast-tracking rookie cop Kurt Wallander to detective in this origin story for the popular character.
Friday, September 4th
Away — ORIGINAL
As she embarks on a treacherous mission to Mars commanding an international crew, Emma Green must leave her husband and teen daughter behind.
I’m Thinking of Ending Things — FILM
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 — FAMILY
The PALs return to the Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy, where a new term brings big mysteries, fresh friendships and a chance to save the school!
Departures
Monday, August 31st
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid, Part II, Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day
Thursday, September 4th
Christopher Robin
Friday, September 5th
Once Upon a Time: Seasons 1-7