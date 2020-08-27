Netflix Renewed Money Heist Season 5: Is It the Finale Or Not? Know More About This Series!!!

- Advertisement -

If you are a perfectionist who likes to go already, you’ll undoubtedly enjoy the Professor out of Netflix’s Money Heist. The series promises a rollercoaster ride with all the twist and turns included in a supposedly perfect Heist. It’s among the most effective gripping stories that keep you hooked on the screen.

Being a Spanish Netflix Original, the first name for the series is La Casa de Papel. But it appreciates a varied viewership worldwide.

- Advertisement -

With four-season already outside, fans are desperate for one more season of a thrill ride. Let us dive into it and discover the whereabouts of this fourth instalment.

When Can Money Heist Season 5 Release?

The series first released in late 2017 and broadly followed a two-part series. The very first heist is set at the Royal Mint of Spain and finishes in the next season. However, the next theft in the Bank of Spain does not conclude from the fourth season.

Fifth time is still awaiting a green light. Nonetheless, various sources affirm that the series is going to be renewed for one more season. Manager of Currency Heist, Jesus Colmenar, told the Spanish newspaper that”there will be the fifth element.”

So, things appear to be about the side for those fans.

According to reputable sources, “Netflix had only confirmed the series, and it’s going to be out by mid-2021. The shooting is set to start on August 3 this season, and the shooting places are going to be in Denmark, Spain and Portugal.”

What Might Happen In Money Heist Season 5? Can It Be The Finale?

The fourth season took matters on a cliffhanger at which Sierra finds Professor’s hideout, pointing a gun at him. Season 5 will pick up the story from that point. There is much curiosity about the way the Professor will escape this moment.

The most massive suspense lies with the way the gang in The Bank of Spain will escape the heist, and if they do, will there be some casualties such as the last time that they ran?

Additionally, it has been verified that Season 5 is going to be the last season of this series and yet unfortunate this information believes the audiences should be pleased to have the ability to observe the conclusion of Currency Heist!

Money Heist Season 5: Cast

The Professor will certainly return along with his other group members in the heist, so we have a Notion of who might come back in the fifth season, which comprises:

Alvaro Morte as Professor

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Darko Peric as Helsinki