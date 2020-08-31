Home Entertainment Netflix is now offering a free selection of movies and TV series...
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflixStreaming

Netflix is now offering a free selection of movies and TV series episodes to non-subscribers.

By- Pooja Das
Netflix

now lets you watch free movies and shows without an account.
Netflix is now offering a free selection of movies and TV series episodes to non-subscribers.
You don’t have to make an account to watch the films and episodes, however you can only watch from a pc or an Android apparatus. IOS isn’t supported.

free content

A number of these free content includes Stranger Things, Bird Box, and The Two Popes.
Netflix might be the most crucial streaming service on the planet, but not everyone has a subscription.

Netflix does provide a free month-long trial for people who wish to give it a test run before deciding whether to subscribe.

However, lately, the service has also started to stream

some of its original shows and movies online without requesting customers to sign up first.

features

First spotted by OnlyTech, Netflix has set up a brand new page that now features ten movies and TV episodes

, such as Stranger Things, Bird Box, Murder Mystery, Love is Blind, and The 2 Popes.

The freebies are offered in over 200 countries and territories, and may be viewed at any time with no strings attached.

pictures and episodes

Since Netflix describes in its Help Center, watching these free pictures and episodes doesn’t require you to earn a Netflix account, and they can only be viewed on a pc or an Android apparatus.

Just the very first episode of the displays being offered are available

, and as soon as they end, you’ll find a prompt to combine the service to see more.

marketing promotions

“We’re taking a look at different advertising and marketing promotions to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience,” a Netflix spokesperson informed TechCrunch in a statement when asked about the free articles.

original content

Since TechCrunch notes, this isn’t the first time that Netflix has given off original content into non-subscribers.

Bard of Blood, an original show created in India, was also given away in that country.

announcement or press release

Regardless, if you would like to see a few free films or view why everyone couldn’t quit talking about Love is Blind

before this season, you can head to the newest page on Netflix’s site at this time and begin watching for free.

Pooja Das

