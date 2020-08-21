- Advertisement -

Netflix is among the most popular sources of streaming entertainment on the planet.

along with the company’s website just got a big redesign that’s rolling out today.

There are significant changes made to the site’s behaviour while surfing through films and TV shows.

The largest change is the way in which the site now shows picture and TV series webpages, offering users access to all trailers, events, similar articles, and cast/rating/genre information without having to click between tabs.

Netflix has grown into one of the greatest entertainment platforms in the world, and it has undergone plenty of big changes along the way.

Actually, many of the site’s most important fans might not even have been readers long to realize Netflix got its start as a DVD rental-by-mail service.

These days, Netflix originals would be the service’s greatest draw. Netflix just announced its September 2020 releases list.

and you’ll find a whopping 62 new first films, shows, and specials on the calendar for next month.

Obviously, August 2020 isn’t yet over, and you will find 60 different Netflix originals on the background this month.

If you generally watch your favorite Netflix films and shows about the organization’s website rather than a smart TV app or mobile app.

you’re likely to notice something different in the coming days and days.

That’s right; the Netflix site just got a fairly substantial redesign that we think users will love.

If you would like to view it for yourself.

head to Netflix’s homepage on your own PC.

A lot more people still haven’t seen the changes.

particularly in international markets outside the US.

The most significant changes pertain to the manner content pages are displayed.

Content isn’t posted on its page anymore — rather, pictures and TV shows look in an overlay above your main timeline.

On the old site, clicking on a thumbnail on the main navigate display, your listing, or a genre would activate a drop-down style animation with a bigger thumbnail along with some basic information.

Clicking on the title would then open the picture or show’s main page.

and clicking the thumbnail will play the title.

With the new design, clicking on a thumbnail opens the overlay you find in the picture above.

You’re able to play the title, rate it, and insert or remove it from your list.

If you’re taking a look at a series, you can scroll down.

and you’ll see all the episodes Scroll a bit more, and you’re going to arrive at a great new section that displays similar titles at a tile design.

If you’re taking a look at a show or film you like, this new segment is a fantastic way to find related content which you might have missed otherwise.

Last but certainly not least, it is possible to scroll down to the bottom where you’ll find the two final sections.

First, there is an assortment of articles like trailers, special features, and more you can click to see.

Under that, you’ll find all of the information you need about the film or show, like the circumstance, genre info, maturity ratings, and much more.

The old tabbed design is goneas you can see in these screenshots.

We love the new layout so far, and we think our readers will as well.

Check it out if you currently have access to the redesign Otherwise.

it must begin to roll out on your area shortly.