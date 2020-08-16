- Advertisement -

Netflix hit series The Witcher has resumed filming its second season a couple of days earlier than anticipated.

Production on the show was closed down in March on account of the coronavirus pandemic, and final month Netflix announced that the second season would start filming again on August 17.

But it looks like the cast and crew are ahead of schedule because manager Stephen Surjik shared a photograph of the show’s new”covid communicating system” on his Instagram webpage on Wednesday (August 13), revealing that filming has already resumed.

Surjik captioned the post: “It’s T minus 3 min to ignition and lifts off for our next run in Witcher S2. Everybody has been cautious, but spirits are high.

“You are looking out fresh covid communicating system, reducing close contact one of the team. Thank you, Matt, Kelly Lauren and Netflix.”

Earlier this month, Surjik shared a second upgrade with fans on Twitter, submitting an image of himself and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich”learning to social distance”.

“First day back after mid-spring lock on Witcher S2. Learning to social distance with my display runner /Exec Producer, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich,” Surjik told fans. “She can conjure narrative and character with a muscular control like the great Houdini.”

Hissrich has additionally shared a photograph of herself set and joked that her son hadn’t recognized her while she had been sporting the recommended PPE.

Meanwhile, as a result of the enormous success of The Witcher’s very first year, Netflix announced last month that a six-part prequel series is in the works.

Titled Blood Origin, the official synopsis reads: “Set in an elven world 1200 years before the area of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time — the origin of the very first Witcher, and the events that lead to the decisive’conjunction of the spheres’, when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.”

The Witcher is now streaming worldwide on Netflix.