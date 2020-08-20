- Advertisement -

Netflix hasn’t declared its forthcoming new releases for September 2020, but our favorite free Netflix competition is ready to share.



It’s called Tubi, and it allows users to stream a huge catalogue of their material without paying a dime.

Tubi’s September 2020 lineup includes several excellent movies that users can anticipate, including Her, Scream, Finding Forrester, Whiplash, along with Kick-Ass.

August has been a big month for Netflix subscribers, with high-profile Netflix original productions,

such as Teenage Bounty Hunters and Project Power, having recently been added into the streamer’s catalogue.

It is possible to see the entire Project Power, in particular, has been getting a ton of buzz,

which isn’t exactly surprising to get a film that stars Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Unfortunately, Netflix’s September 2020 launch program is nevertheless something of a mystery, though we recently gave you an, Of course,

Netflix is not the only game in town these days.

There are numerous free streaming solutions out there that happen to be gaining steam recently.

one completely free streaming service on that list warrants your attention.

It’s named Tubi, and it just announced all its new releases coming from September 2020.

Tubi is home to over 23,000 movies and TV shows, and the service recently landed a high-profile series that is currently available in its catalog.

In addition to The Masked Singer and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back,

Tubi users can now flow the first season of the hit show Ultimate Tag at No Cost.

It’s a wild ride, and the first season can be found at the moment in its entirety.

It is moving together to pictures. The support is stepping things up in September with 32 different videos set to begin streaming absolutely free of charge.

You should also definitely check out Finding Forrester, a terrific and under-appreciated movie starring Sean Connery

Tubi has 32 new additions set to arrive on its catalogue next month,

and you will find the full list below.

Adaptation (2002)

All the King’s Men (2006)

Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher (2014)

Bewitched (2005)

Biutiful (2010)

D.E.B.S (2004)

Fire with Fire (2012)

Finding Forrester (2000)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Her (2013)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Layer Cake (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

No Escape (2015)

Pride and Glory (2008)

Scary Movie (2000)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Scream 3 (2000)

Stronger (2017)

The Option (2016)

The Experiment (2010)

The Impossible (2012)

The Last Castle (2001)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Uninvited (2009)

Under Suspicion (2000)

Whiplash (2014)