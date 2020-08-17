- Advertisement -

Netflix for the week of August 16th.

What’s coming and going on Netflix for the week of August 16th.

Netflix is adding 18 new shows, movies, and specials in the next week of August.

Fans of Lucifer –which was revived by Netflix in 2019 — will be pleased to know that the very first part of the show’s penultimate year will begin streaming on Friday.

Some other originals worth checking out would be the animated comedy Hoops and High score ,

which will be a documentary about the golden age of video games.

Here’s the complete list of the streaming arrivals and departures for the week of August 16th, 2020:

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The movie game monster seekers return for another season.

Wednesday, August 19th

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM

Alicia, a desperate mother, will do whatever possible to stop her son from being imprisoned for his ex-wife’s attempted murder.

DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus and his beauty queen wife, Allisonare a Nashville power couple living big — but things are not always so successful at home.

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary series explores the rise of the golden era in gambling, a time rife with competition, innovation and self indulgent fun.

Thursday, August 20th

Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mia goes into medical school to receive near some professor she suspects had a hand in her past family tragedy and has tangled in the world of biohacking.

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME

Supposedly Japan’s greatest swindler, Makoto Edamura gets more than he bargained for when he tries to con Laurent Thierry, a real world crook.

John Was Trying to Get Aliens — NETFLIX FILM

A rural electronics whiz broadcasts radio signals

into the stars and monitors for signs of alien civilizations while enduring a lonely personal life.

Friday, August 21st

Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mixing personal computer cartoon and live-action, this silly kids show follows aliens who come to Earth to explore individual life.

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM

A criminal on the run finds refuge in a mysterious resort and soon discovers that the guests of the hotel are not human.

Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A foul-mouthed high school basketball coach is certain he will hit the big leagues when he can just turn his terrible staff around. Hey, good luck with that.

Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer, bored and unhappy as the Lord of Hell, resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom to the stunning, shimmering insanity of Los Angeles, in which he gets his cries supporting the LAPD…along with the savvy detective Chloe Decker particularly.

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mike keeps purchasing cars quicker than he can reestablish himAvery and Connor see the Motor City, and Cassidy gets cranking on a private endeavor.

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

Two siblings discover their mother is a former burglar in witness protection, and they must team up to rescue her after she’s kidnapped and made to pull one final job.

Departures

Tuesday, August 18th

The Incident

Wednesday, August 19th

Some Type of Beautiful

Thursday, August 20th

Bad Rap

Friday, August 21st

Just Go With It

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all of the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and leaving from Netflix.

Meanwhile, check out everything coming and going from in August

, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s first movies and shows.