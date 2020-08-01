Home Entertainment Netflix 10 New Movies And Shows In September
EntertainmentMoviesTV SeriesNetflixStreamingTop Stories

Netflix 10 New Movies And Shows In September

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -
  • Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list, which includes a whopping 60 new original titles.
  • There’s plenty to look forward to next month, but we also have a lead on some exciting additions in store for Netflix fans in September.
  • The streaming service hasn’t announced its September lineup yet, but we’ll tell you about 10 new movies and shows. That are set to debut over the course of the month.

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things: First Look At Charlie Kaufman’s Netflix Movie

July has been a huge month for Netflix subscribers — be sure to check out everything the streaming giant released this month to ensure you haven’t missed anything big. Highlights include The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron, the debut season of Cursed starring Katherine Langford, and season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, which is coming this Friday.

Also Read:   Euphoria season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And New Updates Here !!!

Netflix New Releases

On top of all that, there are more than 100 new releases planned for next month in the United States. Including an impressive 60 different Netflix original movies and series. That are set for release in August 2020. Season 5 of the hit show Lucifer is one of the biggest arrivals of August. And we can also look forward to the big-budget thriller Project Power starring Jamie Foxx. And Joseph Gordon-Levitt toward the middle of the month.

There’s plenty to be excited about right now if you’re a Netflix subscriber. But it’s time to look a bit further into the future. No, Netflix hasn’t announced its September 2020 releases list just yet. And we’ll tell you all about them right here.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All You Want To Know
Here’s everything that has been confirmed so far for release in September:

September 4th: Away (Season 1) — A new space series starring Hillary Swank. About a crew of astronauts on the world’s first manned mission to Mars.

Also Read:   Xbox One And 360 Free Games You Can Get In August

September 4th: I’m Thinking of Ending Things — Charlie Kaufman’s new Netflix original horror movie starring Jesse Plemon, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, and David Thewlis

September 6th: Undercover (Season 2) — A Belgian crime drama series released as a Netflix original in the US.

September 8th: Trailer Park Boys (Season 3) — The third season of the popular Canadian series.

September 11th: Family Business (Season 2) — A French series also released as a Netflix original in the US. This one is about a French family that sells weed and how they’re impacted as France legalizes the drug.

September 17th: Dragon’s Dogma — This is a popular Capcom video game that Netflix is adapting for an original anime series.

Also Read:   Fuller House Season 5 Part 2 Release Date,Cast And Click To Know More.

29th: Welcome to Sudden Death — A Netflix original starring Michael Jai White, Gary Owen, Gillian White, Kristen Harris, and Anthony Grant. That is a sequel to the old Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

September TBD: Enola Holmes — A Netflix original movie starring Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’s sister.

Also Read:   What to watch on Netflix this week?

TBD: Mighty Express — a new children’s series from the creators of Paw Patrol. With a whopping 52 episodes having already been ordered by Netflix.

Luca : Announced By Pixar Movies

September TBD: Ratched — This is Netflix’s original reboot based on One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. And it’ll star Sarah Paulson as the notorious Nurse Ratched. Of note, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Netflix 10 New Movies And Shows In September

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Netflix just recently announced its August 2020 releases list, which includes a whopping 60 new original titles. There’s plenty to look forward to next...
Read more

Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Hocus Pocus is a famous American Comedy horror film that was released back in 1993! After a decade the sequel for the show, Hocus...
Read more

Outlander Season 6: Release Date, Cast And Latest Details About The Show

TV Series Shubhojeet Paul -
Outlander is a popular web series that has gained a lot of fan followers in a short span of time and continued its journey...
Read more

The Kissing Booth 3: Release Date And Latest Information About The Series.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
As soon because it has been arrived at Netflix followers already know that Kissing booth two is desirous of anticipating from kissing Booth 3...
Read more

Big Mouth Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot,and More Update Check Here?

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Big Mouth is an American animated series produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levine, and Jennifer Flackett. The lively net collection revolves around...
Read more

Westworld season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

HBO Rekha yadav -
Westworld is an American source dystopian drama show. The series is crafted by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan. The series is loosely based on...
Read more

Breathe 2: Click Here To Know Release Date, Cast And Story Details

Amazon Prime Sunidhi -
Breathe Season 2 is among the listing of eagerly awaited web collection in India for the yr 2020. After a fantastic first season on...
Read more

Luca : Announced By Pixar Movies

Entertainment Sweety Singh -
Luca is the name of the new Pixar movie announced by the animation studio on Thursday, and it’s a coming-of-age story about a young...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Every Detail About It’s Releasing, Cast, Plot And Can We See Some New Faces Netflix

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The Boys Season 2: Use a guarantee of immense you in a few minutes after you turn on the show and a guarantee your...
Read more

Elite Season 4: Upcoming New Updates from Netflix About New Cast For Season 4

Entertainment Anish Yadav -
Elite is one of those shows that we keep trying to see more, here are a few updates about season 4 of Elite. In...
Read more
© World Top Trend