Netbook revolution- tiny laptop firepower

Economical and tiny laptop packs some serious firepower,its a Netbook revolution

Chinese maker SZYIYUN has tried to revive the popular economical Netbook with this tiny 11.6-inch notebook computer firepower.

The machine packs manyeconomical firepowers — using an Intel Celeron J4105 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD —

ASUS kickstarted the Netbook revolution that saw the launch of a pint-sized laptop (with an equally small price tag) ready to run Linux or Windows XP.

The EEE PC was the primary of a series of devices that introduced the thrill of untethered mobile computing to millionsyet another attributes betray its budget nature

Cheap and tiny laptop packs some serious firepower

Offered in pink, black, and white, the SZYIYUN machine draws

additional comparison to the Netbook thanks to the 11.6-inch screen, which has a fairly substantial bezel — like its forebears — also weighs less than 1kg (like the LG Gram 14).

The remaining portion of the specification includes a TN display using a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution

(probably the only weak spot), two USB ports, an HDMI connector, audio jack, 802.

11n, microSD card reader and battery life of up to five hours.