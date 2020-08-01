Home TV Series NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update You...
NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Update You Should Need To Know

By- Shubhojeet Paul
NCIS is an American T.V. show that has been very famous and popular among the viewers. Obviously, not all series are successful in making it this far, i.e. continue its journey to sixteen beautiful seasons. The journey doesn’t stop here. Yes, NCIS is again set or its seventeenth season in the row. Here are some updates about the same. Let us know more about it in the following article.

RELEASE DATE

The seventeenth season of the show was already released from September 24, 2019, to April 14, 2020, after which the recording for further episodes was suspended on March 13, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are now waiting for the remaining episodes of season 17 and this season is expected to be the last one on the row.

CAST

The cast remains the same. These include Imprint Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Maria Bello as Dr. Jacqueline Sloane, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop, Rough Carroll as Leon Vance, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jimmy Palmer and David McCallum as Dr. Donald Mallard.

PLOT

The last moments of the seventeenth season showed the gathering endeavours to inspect the character of Joe Smith, which asserts to get functioned on the U.S.S. Arizona through the Pearl Harbor attacks and desires his staying parts buried there once he moves on. Onn the other hand, we see McGee gets captured to a household get-together of people that he does not possess the thought. The finale is expected to be equally interesting, and fans will definitely like the same. Hope that we deal with the coronavirus soon and are again able to watch the ending of the series.

