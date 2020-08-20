NCIS Season 17 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is an action drama TV series. Seventeen seasons are released until today. The seventeenth season is not the series’ season and year 18 is yet to emerge. The first season debuted on September 23, 2003, second season on September 28, 2004, third-season on September 20, 2005, and fourth-season on 2 September 19, 2006, fifth season on September 25, 2007, sixth on September 23, 2008, seventh on September 22, 2009, eighth on September 21, 2010, ninth on September 20, 2011, tenth on September 25, 2012, according to September 24, 2013, twelfth on September 23, 2014, thirteenth on September 22, 2015, fourteenth on September 20, 2016, fifteenth on September 26, 2017, sixteenth on September 25, 2018, and seventeenth on September 24, 2019.

The fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth, fifteenth, and seasons have 24 episodes each. The second and first season has 23 episodes each, the fifth season consists of 19 episodes and the seventeenth season consists of 20 events. The running time of each incident ranges from 39 to 44 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes has not rated the show yet, but the average score given to it is 88 per cent.

NCIS Season 17 Cast

The Major characters comprise Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor”Ellie” Bishop, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Maria Bello as Dr Jacqueline”Jack” Sloane, Diana Reasonover as Kasie Hines, David McCallum as Dr Donald Mallard, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas”Nick” Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance.

NCIS Season 17 Plot

The series comprises a fictional team of agents belonging to the NCIS. This team is engaged in conducting investigations that involve the US Navy and Marine Corps.

The first ending was altered as four episodes had to be eliminated as a result of COVID-19. The season finished with all the predictable guest appearance of Christopher Lloyd instead of the original end.

On the other hand, the storyline of the four episodes that were deleted will soon appear at the beginning of the eighteenth season.

NCIS Season 17 Release Date

NCIS has just two seasons up to now and the season is out. It was premiered on September 24, 2019, comprising 20 episodes. The series was revived by CBS for a season 18 in May 2020. As there’s no official announcement because of the spread of coronavirus, we are unsure about its release date. We anticipate that season 18 will probably be released in September 2020, though.

Belisarius Productions and CBS Television Studios produced season 17. CBS declared the filming of season 17 was disrupted due to this particular outbreak. The way NCIS season 17 ended, it is surprising. In the wake of this outbreak March since the creation, season 17 arrived at an early end.

