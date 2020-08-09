NCIS Season 17 Cast, Plot And All Update

- Advertisement -

Overview

Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is an action drama TV series. Seventeen seasons have been released until today. The seventeenth season is not the final season of the series and season 18 is yet to emerge. The first season surfaced on September 23, 2003, second season on September 28, 2004, third season on September 20, 2005, and fourth season on 2 September 19, 2006, fifth season on September 25, 2007, sixth on September 23, 2008, seventh on September 22, 2009, eighth on September 21, 2010, ninth on September 20, 2011, tenth on September 25, 2012, eleventh on September 24, 2013, twelfth on September 23, 2014, thirteenth on September 22, 2015, fourteenth on September 20, 2016, fifteenth on September 26, 2017, sixteenth on September 25, 2018, and seventeenth on September 24, 2019.

The fourth, seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth, fourteenth, fifteenth, and seasons have 24 episodes each. The first and second time have 23 episodes every day, the period contains 19 episodes along with the seventeenth season is composed of 20 episodes. The time of each episode ranges between 39 to 44 minutes.

Rotten Tomatoes has not rated the series yet but the score is 88 percent.

NCIS Season 17 Cast

The leading characters comprise Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor”Ellie” Bishop, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Maria Bello as Dr Jacqueline”Jack” Sloane, Diana Reasonover as Kasie Hines, David McCallum as Dr Donald Mallard, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas”Nick” Torres, Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer and Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance.

NCIS Season 17 Plot

The series includes a team of agents belonging to the NCIS. This group is engaged in conducting investigations that involve the Marine Corps and the US Navy.

As four episodes needed to be removed as a result of COVID-19, the ending was shifted. The season ended with the predictable guest appearance of Christopher Lloyd instead of the end.

On the other hand, the plot will soon be evident at the beginning of the season.

