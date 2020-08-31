Home Top Stories NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Announces Season 8 Premiere Date!
Top StoriesTV Series

NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Announces Season 8 Premiere Date!

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Blacklisters, we have good news! NBC has announced a premiere date for now 8 of The Blacklist.

This past year, the year 7 premiere date has been in the middle of October, but because of production complications because of COVID-19, the date for this season has been pushed. Get your calendars ready, because year 8 will be premiering on Friday, November 13! (Friday the 13th, what might go wrong?) Filming should be starting up within the next month.

- Advertisement -

The last time we saw Liz in season 7, she was standing on the roof of a structure and deciding to adopt her darkness. Without a doubt, this will upset an already ailing Reddington. How will this change impact Liz’s relationship with this group? Can Reddington reconsider his offer for Liz to inherit the enterprise? We will have to wait and watch!

Also Read:   The Blacklist: 5 Best (& 5 Worst) Episodes Of Season 3, According To IMDb

Be sure to grab The Blacklist once it airs this fall. Do not forget to catch up before season 8 on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, or Netflix!

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Designated Survivor season 4: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot All The Major Updates
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Announces Season 8 Premiere Date!

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
Blacklisters, we have good news! NBC has announced a premiere date for now 8 of The Blacklist. This past year, the year 7 premiere date...
Read more

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Possible Plot And Cast Updates

Top Stories Naveen Yadav -
The anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba was unbelievably Loved as it got its release. We feel this love still thrives at the heart...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Twist, Trailer, What Will It Offer And When Will It Release.

Entertainment Alok Chand -
On My Block Season 4, On My Boat is a teenager drama full of humor to entertain us thoroughly. The series is created by...
Read more

ONE-PUNCH MAN SEASON 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Check All The Latest Information

Entertainment Alok Chand -
One-punch Guy is a Japanese Arcade action, comedy, and superhero Collection Composed from the artist ONE. In tv version, both arcade seasons are led by...
Read more

Samantha Akkineni Dubs For Her Role In Web Series The Family Man Season 2

Amazon Prime Anish Yadav -
Samantha Akkineni recently visited a dubbing studio to dub for her personality on the internet show The Family Season 2. The actor, who makes...
Read more

Castlevania Season 3: Netflix Introduction Interesting Facts, Release Date And Latest Updates

Entertainment Alok Chand -
This series is just one of the finest American series, and it was founded upon the genre of terror. You will find five generation...
Read more

Gilmore Girls Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Every Single Detail For You!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Gilmore Girls: a year in the lifetime is an American comedy-drama web television miniseries. The series is a creation of Amy Sherman -- Palladino....
Read more

Demon Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Moral Updates Latest Update Here?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It is a Japanese manga adaption. It was making and outlining by Koyoharu Gotōge. It follows a kid, Tanjiro...
Read more

Knightfall Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Netflix Future Of The Show In Controversies !!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Knightfall is a Historical fiction movie T.V. collection. A creation of Don Handfield and Richard Rayner for Background T.V. channel. Show premiere along with...
Read more

Poldark Season 6: The season has been canceled or not? Everyone Should Know About This Series!

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
Poldark, a famous British historical drama series based on the novel with the same name written by Winston Graham. A creation of Debbie Horsfield,...
Read more
© World Top Trend