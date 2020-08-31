NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ Announces Season 8 Premiere Date!

- Advertisement -

Blacklisters, we have good news! NBC has announced a premiere date for now 8 of The Blacklist.

This past year, the year 7 premiere date has been in the middle of October, but because of production complications because of COVID-19, the date for this season has been pushed. Get your calendars ready, because year 8 will be premiering on Friday, November 13! (Friday the 13th, what might go wrong?) Filming should be starting up within the next month.

The last time we saw Liz in season 7, she was standing on the roof of a structure and deciding to adopt her darkness. Without a doubt, this will upset an already ailing Reddington. How will this change impact Liz’s relationship with this group? Can Reddington reconsider his offer for Liz to inherit the enterprise? We will have to wait and watch!

Be sure to grab The Blacklist once it airs this fall. Do not forget to catch up before season 8 on NBC’s streaming service Peacock, or Netflix!