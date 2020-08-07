Naya Rivera’s ex-husband pays tribute to late ‘Glee’ star: “This is so unfair”. Know Here More Update.

Ryan Dorsey, the ex-husband of Naya Rivera, has paid tribute to the late actress, calling her death “so unfair.”

The previous Glee star went missing in Lake Piru, California, on July 8 after a ship journey together with her four-year-old son. Information about Rivera’s death was then confirmed after her body was found on Monday (July 13) within the lake.

“That is so unfair…” Dorsey wrote on Instagram. “There’s not sufficient phrases to precise the outlet left in everybody’s hearts. I can’t imagine that is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever imagine it. You had been simply right here… We had been simply within the again swimming with Josey the day earlier than. Life simply isn’t honest. I don’t know what to say…

“I’m grateful for our instances and the journey that introduced us collectively and gave us the sweetest and kindest sensible little boy we may ever hope for. I bear in mind generally you used to get aggravated at me: “Ryan, are you able to cease snap chatting!” Haha. I’m glad I didn’t take heed to you as a result of I have a whole bunch and possibly 1000’s of snaps and movies that Josey could have eternally and know his momma cherished him greater than life, and the way a lot enjoyable we had collectively as he was rising up.

“Life is all about good instances and dangerous instances; however, with Josey, it makes the dangerous rather less so as a result of part of you’ll all the time be with us. He’ll always remember the place he got here from. We miss you. We’ll all the time love you. Love you, Meep.”

Rapper Huge Sean, who was engaged to Rivera between 2013 and 2014, additionally paid tribute to the late star lately, writing: “Thanks for blessing us all together with your expertise and presence. You’re a hero! Not simply due to the way you saved your son, additionally due to the obstacles you knocked down for thus many individuals to make them really feel assured in themselves and to face tall and be proud once they couldn’t obtain that on their very own.”

A vigil has been organized by fans of Rivera, set to happen at Lake Piru. In a tweet posted by the fan web page NayaRiveraArmy, an invite was despatched out for followers to attend the vigil on August 1 to “rejoice her life and see the enjoyment she dropped at lots of her followers.”