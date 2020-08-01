Home Entertainment Naya Rivera to make posthumous appearance in Netflix baking show Sugar Rush:...
Naya Rivera to make posthumous appearance in Netflix baking show Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet Season 3!!!

By- Anoj Kumar
Naya Rivera will probably be making a posthumous look within the new series of Netflix baking show Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet.

Finest recognized for her breakout role as Santana Lopez in Glee, Rivera died earlier this month after going missing at Lake Piru in Southern California.

Now, it’s been revealed that she’s going to appear posthumously as a visitor choose within the third season of the baking competition, which premieres in each the US and UK right this moment (July 31).

Showing alongside the show's host Hunter March {and professional} chef judges Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo, Rivera's guest role was filmed again in February, shortly earlier than the coronavirus pandemic halted production across the entertainment industry.

Based on Deadline, Netflix had been in session with Rivera’s manager over the usage of footage forward of the brand new season’s release. With the family’s blessing, the episode that includes the Glee star will air as deliberate with an on-screen dedication.

Information of Rivera’s final TV look comes after quite a few tributes have been made in her honour, together with one from her ex-fiancée, rapper Big Sean.

“Rest In Peace Naya, God Bless your Soul!” Sean wrote on Instagram.

“Thanks for blessing us all along with your expertise and presence,” he continued. “You’re a hero! Not simply due to the way you saved your son, additionally due to the barriers you knocked down for therefore many individuals to make them really feel assured in themselves and to face tall and be proud once they couldn’t achieve that on their very own.”

He added: “I’m still grieving and in shock, I can’t imagine that is actual. I’m praying for you and your loved ones and I know your (sic) watching over them and defending them. Rest In Peace Naya.”

Rivera’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, also took to social media to share a few words, writing: “That is so unfair… There’s not sufficient phrases to precise the outlet left in everybody’s hearts.

“I can’t imagine that is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever imagine it. You have been simply right here… We have been simply within the again swimming with Josey the day earlier than. Life simply isn’t truthful. I don’t know what to say.”

Anoj Kumar

