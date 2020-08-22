- Advertisement -

National Zoo’s Giant Panda Mei Xiang Gave Birth To A Cub, Breaking Records

Mei Xiang, the Smithsonian National Zoo’s 22-year-old female monster panda, brought forth an offspring on Friday, making her the most established mammoth panda to conceive a family in the United States and giving Washington, D.C. its first monster panda offspring in quite a while.

Mei Xiang got the puppy quickly and started supporting and thinking about it after its landing at 6:35 p.m., the National Zoo said in an announcement.

National Zoo staff and fans viewed on the zoo’s Giant Panda Cam, which follows Mei Xiang and male goliath panda Tian.

Regenerative researchers from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the zoo’s veterinarians falsely inseminated Mei Xiang on March 22 utilizing Tian’s solidified semen.

This is the first run through a zoo in the U.S. has had a fruitful pregnancy and birth using planned impregnation utilizing just solidified semen, the National Zoo said.

There is a little window of time that female goliath pandas can get pregnant — just 24 to 72 hours every year — and they can make just variety into their mid-20s.

This is Mei Xiang’s fourth surviving cub after Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei, who have all been moved to China as part of the zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

Although the zoo has reopened with limited hours and entry due to Covid-19, the panda house at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is closed to provide quiet for Mei Xiang and her cub whose gender will be revealed at a later date.

The David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is designed to mimic the pandas’ natural habitat in China. Rubenstein,

one of three billionaire founders of private equity firm Carlyle Group, has donated $9 million to the panda program since 2011.