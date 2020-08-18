- Advertisement -

NASA’s mars helicopter

NASA’s Mars helicopter is already hitting landmarks

NASA powered up the batteries on its Mars helicopter for the first time during its visit to the Red Planet.

The aircraft will prove that powered flight on Mars is possible, assuming everything goes according to plan.

missions to Mars

Future missions to could include drones capable of traveling huge distances in short periods.

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission just kicked off with the launch of the Perseverance rover and Mars Ingenuity helicopter, however, the long excursion to the Red Planet

means the mission team can execute all the essential checks before the hardware lands. Since NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post,

the Ingenuity helicopter only obtained its own batteries charged in space for the first period, that is a pretty big deal.

rotorcraft’s

“Throughout the eight-hour performance, the performance of the rotorcraft’s six lithium-ion batteries was examined as the group brought their bill degree around 35%,

” JPL describes. “The project has determined a very low cost state is best for battery health during the cruise to Mars.”

That is pretty interesting on its own — you might not have guessed that a low cost state is somehow better to get a battery flying through the cold conditions of distance

— but it’s also a huge accomplishment, and there are more to come.

Nasa experimental flight

“We have far more firsts to go before we can try the first test on a different world, but right now we are all feeling great about the future.

“That’s a ridiculously incredible achievement and one which NASA is excited about checking on its list of achievements.

What it will do, however, is prove that powered flight on Mars is possible.

It might serve as inspiration for a future mission that could include things like drones capable of traversing huge distances and conducting science on the way.

nasa Rovers

Rovers like Perseverance are amazingly powerful in their ability to run science, but they’re also rather slow.