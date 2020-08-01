- Advertisement -

NASA’s Mars 2020 mission successfully launched,yet to head to Mars.

During its very first launch opportunity of its two-hour launching window this morning,

NASA and United Launch Alliance managed to ship the Perseverance rover and the Mars 2020 mission skyward.

It was an incredible achievement, especially in light of this global pandemic.

However while the rover is currently in space, it’s not on its way to Mars yet.

The launch sent the Mars 2020 mission into an orbit around Earth.

The spacecraft has to complete a trip around our planet before it can commence the second burn of its own onboard engine and then make its way to Mars.

As you can see through the YouTube window above, the spacecraft is casually making its way round Earth as we talk.

When it clears the Earth and has a clear shot toward its destination, it will use the Sun to orient itself and fire its search engine burn to drive itself to the Red Planet.

Because of the nature of the orbits of planets around the Sun, missions to Mars can only be launched every couple of decades or so.

NASA was actually pushing the envelope by simply launching the Mars 2020 mission as late as it did.

The space agency said that it could possibly launch the mission as late as August 15th. However that could be the absolute limit of its own launch opportunity window.

A Mars mission from the European Space Agency was supposed to launch this summer as well.

But the global health catastrophe derailed matters to the stage that the assignment had to be postponed.

The mission will now start no sooner than 2022. That is the fate that could have awaited the Perseverance rover.

And Mars 2020 assignment if NASA could not pull off the launch today or within the next two weeks.

Assuming all goes well with the search engine burn, the Mars 2020 mission will formally head to Mars soon.

It’s scheduled to arrive at the Red Planet on February 18th, 2021.

And it’ll land in the Jezero Crater in the hopes of making discoveries and potentially day finding evidence of past or present life on Mars.