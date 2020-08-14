- Advertisement -

NASA

NASA’s asteroid probe captures a sample without being destroyed?

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe only nailed its next trial run for a sample collection attempt in October.

The aim is to obtain samples in the surface of the asteroid Bennu then return them to Earth.

The spacecraft has been in orbit around Bennu for several months and has sent back some great photos already.

asteroid probe

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid probe has been cruising around the space rock called Bennu for many months now.

The spacecraft has made some magnificent observations of the asteroid’s surface and educated it handlers a lot about the stone that it’s currently orbiting.

That is all good, but the riskiest and most important part of its mission is only just starting.

NASA wants its high tech probe to do a brief touch-and-go sample set of material from the surface of the asteroid.

It has been practicing this maneuver over the previous several months, attracting the probe closer and closer to the surface before returning it to a safe orbital distance.

Now, with its most recent”rehearsal” finished, the spacecraft is just about ready to create its fateful dive and attempt to pull the dangerous stunt.

Since NASA explains in a new blog post, its latest test run of this move took about four hours to complete.

spacecraft

During this evaluation, the spacecraft performed a burn which let it leave its previous orbit, followed closely by another

burn that gave the spacecraft the information needed to match Bennu’s rate and spinning. The last injury put the probe in the correct place and corrected its speed to match the stone’s rotation.

It is following these three steps that the spacecraft will gradually dip down to the asteroid and snag a sample from its surface.

vital systems

“Many vital systems were exercised during this rehearsal — from communications, spacecraft thrusters, and above all, the onboard

Natural Feature Tracking advice system and hazard map,” Dante Lauretta, principal investigator of the OSIRIS-REx mission, said in a statement.

“Now that we’ve completed this landmark, we’re confident in discovering the processes for the TAG event.

Assuming the spacecraft will pull it off, it will eventually depart

Bennu and head back to Earth, where scientists will be eager to examine portions of the space rock up close.