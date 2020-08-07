Home In News NASA Utilized The Sunlight Beaming Through Earth's Atmosphere And Bouncing Off Of...
NASA Utilized The Sunlight Beaming Through Earth’s Atmosphere And Bouncing Off Of The Moon To Examine Our Planet’s Atmosphere

By- Akanksha Ranjan
NASA Utilized the sunlight beaming through Earth’s atmosphere and bouncing off of the Moon to Examine our planet’s atmosphere.

NASA

The experiment was a sort of proof-of-concept that suggests we might be able to discover life

on other worlds by assessing the light passing through their atmospheres.

Hubble took advantage of a total lunar eclipse to perform a bit of science that can one day be used to discover life on other worlds.NASA

Since NASA reports in a brand new blog post and movie,

Hubble was able to use the Moon as a type of”mirror” that represented the light beaming through the planet’s atmosphere.

By analyzing the wavelengths of light coming through the world’s air and bouncing off the surface of the Moon,NASA

scientists were able to discover the presence of ozone in Earth’s atmosphere.

We already knew that ozone surrounds the Earth, of course, but this monitoring was something of an experiment.

The notion is that by analyzing the light coming through the atmospheres of distant exoplanets,

we may have the ability to detect habitable worlds or even be confident that a few of those planets are encouraging life.

The experiment functioned well, despite the challenges of measuring the light bouncing off of the Moon that has an irregular coloring.

Proving that it’s possible for your aging Hubble to discover the presence of ozone around Earth

without even considering it shows promise for more high-powered telescopes that will be tasked with analyzing exoplanets.

NASA describes:

Hubble did not seem in Earth directly. Using a space telescope to get eclipse observations imitates

the conditions under which future telescopes would measure atmospheres of transiting exoplanets.

Astronomers have already used telescopes to examine the atmospheres of a few exoplanets,

but the goals of that work have typically been massive gas giants that are easier to analyze.

Rocky worlds like Earth are much smaller, which makes it far harder to discover the light shining through their atmospheres.

Since the makeup of Earth’s atmosphere is the result of the world being cover in vegetation,

it is thought that future observations of exoplanets could disclose similar matters about distant worlds.

If we aspire to find life out of our solar system,NASA

we’re going to want to know which planets have the best odds of encouraging life.

This technique might be the best method to do so,

and it would help us narrow down candidates for eventual missions out of our own system,

once we achieve that level of technological might.NASA

Akanksha Ranjan

