By- Pooja Das
NASA’s InSight lander has been having issues with its mars”mole” for months now.
The mole is designed to dig itself deep underneath the Martian surface and reunite temperature data,

but it hasn’t managed to get a grip on the loose soil.
New efforts from the InSight group have caused promising developments

that may allow the mole to satisfy its purpose.
Mars Experimentation Result

NASA’s Mars InSight lander has been doing some great work on Mars.

It’s been functioning since the plant’s first weather channel, and it has discovered Marsquakes.

And taught scientists a lot about what lies just beneath the surface of Earth. Regrettably, one of the most promising tools.

The self-hammering Mars mole that’s intended to dig into the Martian soil and provide data from thickness.

It has come up well short of expectations.

New Technique

After many months of experimentation to attempt and acquire the mole to perform its job,

its handlers back on Earth think they might have thought of a solution.

The mole is designed to hammer itself into the ground.

To do so, it relies on friction using the Martian soil to hold it in place as it hammers itself deeper.

What followed was months of trial and error, together with NASA trying different approaches to push the mole deeper into the floor

and, hopefully, give it the opportunity to dig deep underground.

The lander utilized its robotic arm to shove the soil round the mole to give it more traction, but that did not work.

Then, the lander physically pushed the mole into its hole to give it a head start. Mars promptly spat the probe back up on the surface.

Now, the group has opted to try a new technique that involves filling the hole with new soil to give the mole something to grab on.

They used the lander’s scoop to scrape soil over the pit, as the scientists explain in great detail about the DLR website.

Recent images of the mole show that it is entirely covered by sand.

And can now finally have a better chance of hammering itself deep underneath the surface.

In the end, the mole might need to reach a depth of several feet for any of its information to be worth it.

The probe is designed to gather temperature data from beneath the surface. But if it can not actually dig itself as deep as it needs to go.

That data is useless. We don’t know for certain whether these most recent attempts have”stored” the Mars mole. And will allow it to dig, but there’s hope.

