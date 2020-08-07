Home In News NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken And Doug Hurley Disclosed They Had A Little...
NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken And Doug Hurley Disclosed They Had A Little Fun While They Were Waiting To Be Picked Up Later Splashing Down From The Ocean

By- Akanksha Ranjan
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley disclosed they had a little fun while they were waiting to be picked up later splashing down from the ocean.

The group made some prank phone calls using the satellite phone they had on board the Crew Dragon.

They known as the flight manager, as well as Behnken’s wife.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history when they had been aboard the first crewed flight to

the International Space Station in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

They made history when they splashed off the coast of Florida just days ago.

The astronauts had access to a satellite phone while hanging out in the capsule as it rested from the sea.

With nothing else to keep them occupied, they decided to make a few calls.

Hurley revealed during a meeting after the retrieval he and his fellow astronaut put several calls in the ocean, and they enjoyed it.

“Five hours before, we were in a spaceship,

bobbing around, making prank satellite phone calls to whomever we can get a grasp of,” Hurley said. “That was fun, incidentally.”

The duo put a call to the flight manager of the mission, who was undoubtedly relieved that the group had returned to Earth.

“I received one of these calls at the airport manager console,” Anthony Vareha tweeted,

“It began with an opening line like’Hi, it’s Doug and Bob, and we’re at the ocean.

‘ I believe my response was’Yeah, I can see that.'”

The astronaut pranksters also put a call to Bob Behnken’s wife, Megan McArthur, who’s also a NASA astronaut.

In a humorous twist, the satellite telephone call almost went unanswer because it had been flagge as junk on McArthur’s phone.

“Glad I answered anyhow!”NASA

Now that the astronauts are back safe,

and the Crew Dragon proved its value, so to speak, NASA is going to have the opportunity to reevaluate it for future usefully.

That usually means that NASA can use the Crew Dragon to send astronauts on official missions,

as opposed to demo evaluation flights, as has been the case thus far.

Earlier this, NASA was paying for chairs aboard Russia’s Soyuz rockets to maintain its presence on the International Space Station.

That wasn’t an ideal situation for its space program as it was incredibly costly,

and relying on another country’s space program intended accomodating their schedule instead of operating independently.

Now, NASA does not have to fret about such things, though they may start getting more prank telephone calls.

Akanksha Ranjan

A research...
