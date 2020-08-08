Home In News NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken And Doug Hurley Disclosed That They Had A...
NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken And Doug Hurley Disclosed That They Had A Little Fun

By- Akanksha Ranjan
NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley Disclosed that they had a Little fun

NASA

while they Had Been waiting to be picked up after splashing down from the Sea.

The group made some prank telephone calls using the satellite phone they had on board the Crew Dragon.

They called the flight manager as well as Behnken’s wife.

NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made history when they had been aboard the first crew

flight to the International Space Station in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

They made history when they splash down off the coast of Florida just days ago.

However while the world was celebrating their safe return,

the astronauts bobbing in the ocean decide to have a little fun while they wait to be rescued.

The astronauts had access to a satellite phone while they were hanging out in the capsule as it rested in the sea.

With nothing to keep them occupied, they chose to make a few calls.

Hurley revealed during an interview after the retrieval he and his fellow astronaut placed several calls from the sea, and they enjoyed it.

“Five hours ago, we were in a spaceship, bobbing around,

which makes prank satellite telephone calls for whoever we could get a grasp of,” Hurley said.

“That was fun, by the way.”

The duo put a call to the flight manager of the mission,

who had no doubt relieved that the group had safely returned to Earth.

“I received these calls at the flight director console,”

Anthony Vareha tweeted,”It began with an opening line like’Hi, it’s Doug and Bob, and we’re in the sea.’ I think my reply was’Yeah, I could see that.'”

The astronaut pranksters also place a call to Bob Behnken’s wife,

Megan McArthur, who is also a NASA astronaut. In a humorous twist,

the satellite telephone call almost went because it was flagge as spam on McArthur’s phone.

“On my phone, it stated’Spam Risk,

‘” she tweeted. “Glad I answered anyway!”

Now the astronauts are back safe, and the Crew Dragon prove its value, so to speak,

NASA will have the chance to reevaluate it for future usage fully.

That means that NASA can utilize the Crew Dragon to send astronauts on official missions, instead of demo test flights since has been the case up to now.

Earlier this, NASA had been paying for chairs aboard Russia’s Soyuz rockets to maintain its existence on the International Space Station.

That wasn’t an ideal case for the space program because it was unbelievably costly and

relying on another nation’s space program intended accomodating their program instead of operating independently.

Now, NASA doesn’t need to fret about such matters, even though they may start getting more prank telephone calls.

Akanksha Ranjan


