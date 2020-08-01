- Advertisement -

NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon to Earth on Sunday after a departure from the ISS on Saturday.

A tropical storm now threatens some of the recovery zones, projecting the program into question.

NASA and SpaceX

This will be the first time Crew Dragon has returned to Earth with humans on board.

suffered many flaws on its road to the eventual crewed launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon (and we are still waiting on Boeing to maintain its end of the bargain, also ),

so it just matches that a delay of any sort would also affect the spacecraft’s first return to Earth.

the Crew Dragon Demo-2

The planned departure of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 mission on Saturday and return to Earth on Sunday is now in the hands of Mother Nature.

NASA has been keeping a close watch on this recently-named Tropical Storm Isaias, which, according to its present trajectory,

would bring it uncomfortably close to several of the projected landing zones to its Crew Dragon on Sunday.

Steve Stich,

who heads the Commercial Crew program,

took matters a step further by imagining at a recent media briefing that the area agency would”not even going to attempt and unlock”

the spacecraft if the weather didn’t look favourable for a landing the subsequent day.

Once Crew Dragon detaches in the ISS with both team members,

Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, it does not have to go straight back to Earth.

but once it undocks from its current home on the ISS, the clock is definitely ticking.

With that in mind,

