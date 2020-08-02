Home In News NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon into Earth on Sunday...
NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon into Earth on Sunday after a departure from the ISS on Saturday

By- Nitu Jha
NASA and SpaceX Intend to Reunite Crew Dragon into Earth on Sunday after a departure from the ISS on Saturday.

NASA

A tropical storm currently simplifies some of the recovery zones, throwing the schedule into question.

This will be the very first time Crew Dragon has returned to Earth with people on board.

NASA’s Commercial Crew program suffered many delays on its own road to the eventual crewed launch of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

(and we’re still awaiting Boeing to hold up its end of the deal, too),

so it only fits a delay of any kind would also impact the spacecraft’s first return to Earth.

The planned departure of the Crew Dragon Demo-2 assignment on Saturday and return to Earth on Sunday is now in the hands of Mother Nature.

NASA continues to be keeping a close eye on this recently-named Tropical Storm Isaias,

which, according to its current trajectory, would deliver it uncomfortably close to several of the projected landing zones to the Crew Dragon on Sunday.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine noted that the space agency had”some weather pending” about its plans for a departure of Crew Dragon from the ISS on Saturday.

Steve Stich, who heads the Commercial Crew program,

took matters a step further by imagining at a recent press briefing that the area agency would”not going to try and unlock

” the spacecraft if the weather didn’t look favorable for a landing the following day.

Once Crew Dragon detaches in the ISS using both crew members, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, it does not need to head straight back to Earth.

The spacecraft is capable of encouraging both men for at least a day or two in Earth orbit before it has to property,

but after it undocks from its current home on the ISS,

the clock is still ticking.

With that in mind, it makes the most sense for NASA and SpaceX to wait to undock till they can be sure of a prompt return to Earth.

“Teams may continue to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias closely and assess impacts to the weather around the Florida peninsula,

including the potential splashdown sites in the Gulf of Mexico and along the state’s Atlantic coast,” NASA said.

“NASA and SpaceX will choose a primary splashdown target approximately 6 hours prior to undocking Saturday.”

At the moment, the departure remains a”Move” regardless of the weather issues,

but as is often true, these things can change rapidly.

In case the separation has to be pushed back from August 1st,

NASA will likely choose a new date for the return quickly. NASA can’t certify SpaceX’s Crew Dragon until it completes this last leg of its mission,

and that’s to return humans safely to Earth. Once it gets this stamp of approval, NASA may start utilizing the Crew Dragon for regular purposes.

