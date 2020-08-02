Home Entertainment Narcos Mexico Season 3: New Release Date Updates On Netflix
Narcos Mexico Season 3: New Release Date Updates On Netflix

By- Alok Chand
The cartel shows Marcos: Mexico’ was a hit at Netflix. This show has been produced and created by Carlo Bernard, by Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro. The series came on Netflix on November 16, 2008. It was initially intended to attract the Narcos series; however, the fourth season of this was brought on Netflix in another way.

The show revolves around the narcotics trade in Mexico similar to the parent series centered on the narcotics trade in Colombia. Then its next appearance was announced on December 5, 2018, on Netflix. Which triggered on February 13, 2020

Alright, we all know it’s not confirmed, but we expect when it will probably be released.

Since you guys know its first season is Narcos Mexico. With a launch date of February 13, 2020, then it took more than 1 year for its next season. We’re currently guessing that 2021, we are not going to see the third period of Narcos. At least given the coronavirus.

During a conversation with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny, among those celebrities who will be seen in Season 3 revealed that the production of the new season was started before the Covid-19 pandemic was labeled as a global threat, which resulted in a temporary halt on the filming. As of now, it’s unclear what character the Puetro Rican rapper would perform in the season.

What’s Going to Happen in Narcos Season 3

As you know, Macros hasn’t confirmed 3. We’ve got a tiny sign I can let you know, what could come in the popular show.

Its next last season was as finished with Gallardo’s (played by Diego Luna)
collapse since the drug kingpin was seized.

Be conscious of the history of the show though will be alert, Gallardo began the 1990s all those things then he’ll continue.

CAST

__Michael Peña as Kiki Camarena.

__Diego Luna as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo.

__Tenoch Huerta as Rafael “Rafa”.

__Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena.

