N95 face masks for health care professionals continue to be in very short supply, and the choices that are available are generally price-gouged.

Buying KN95 face masks rather is a terrific concept, and there are plenty of alternatives right now on Amazon.

One of the most well-known costumes with our subscribers is that the Powecom KN95 face mask,

which appears to be the only KN95 mask currently accessible from Amazon that’s been tested by NIOSH and authorized by the FDA.

Now, it looks like most people have come to terms with how the novel coronavirus pandemic is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Most sane individuals have come to terms with it,

at least, since there are still crazy coronavirus deniers out there who believe the pandemic is a hoax or is not as hazardous as health experts claim.

The rest of us know that COVID-19 is something we will all need to be concerned with for at least another year

when vaccines and coronavirus remedies should be broadly accessible.

Until then — and even for a long while then —

we will all have to continue to take precautions to impede the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

It’s not all that complicated because there are only three chief things you need to do.

First, practice interpersonal distancing by staying away from other men and women.

This is particularly important indoors but needs to be observed outdoors as well.

Since soap and water aren’t always easily available, be Sure you still have Purell on you —

The third thing you need to do also happens to be the most significant:

wear a mask. Anytime you leave your home for any reason,

even if it’s simply to take a walk around the block, then you want to wear a face mask.

For low-risk situations such as being outside or going grocery shopping at which you’re in an ample open space with high ceilings,

essential face coverings are beautiful.

To get higher-risk situations, however,

you want a better face mask that does more to protect you than simply keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you are already infect.

N95 face masks are exceptionally sought-after right now,

but there are two reasons you should not necessarily buy them.

First, N95 covers are still in very short supply for health care workers and others on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus.

And second, many N95 masks you’ll encounter online are severely price-gouge.

Instead of getting N95 covers,

you should think about KN95 masks.

Fantastic KN95 facial masks are just as effective as N95 masks —

that the”95″ in both evaluations means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they are far less costly.

Amazon is something of a mess when it comes to KN95 face masks since there are tons of choices that are entirely untested and unproven.

With that in mind, we have got three great options here you’ll want to look out for.

First of all, Powecom KN95 face masks are the only KN95 masks

on Amazon that were analyze by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s listing of license KN95 covers.

NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are up to 99% effective in comparison to the 95% minimum for a KN95 mask.

You will immediately pay $100, $150, or more to get a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks,

however these FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom only cost $44.99 per 10-pack.

Catch them today, however, and you will just pay $25.99 —

that’s only $2.60 per ounce! What is more,

this is a straight discount instead of a coupon,

which means you can purchase as many packs as you want at this price instead of just one.

These are our best option, and they’re the best-selling KN95 masks among our subscribers,

but there are two more great options we want to share.

If those masks sell from if you’re looking for

some variety to make certain you get covers with the best possible fit,

check out The COVAFLU masks are by a British healthcare company name Clinova,

plus they are fashionable on Amazon at just $3 each.

Are just as powerful, and 5-packs are in stock at the moment.