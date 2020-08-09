- Advertisement -

mysterious’blue hole’ in the ocean.

Researchers are setting out to explore among the ocean’s best mysteries: A type of sinkhole in the ocean floor known as a”blue hole.”

Blue holes are huge caverns under the seafloor that are decked out by some unknown force,

though scientists believe there could possibly be freshwater springs inside them.

The trip has been financed by NOAA.

One particular blue hole is going to get the attention it warrants.

The hole’s been around for a little while, though it has rarely been studied. It is mostly a sinkhole in the sea floor, making a cavern.

The hole is located off the coast of Florida and has been nicknamed the”Green Banana.”

As the Separate reports, a mission to research the Green Banana is kicking off this month. It is now believed that the sinkhole stretches almost 300 feet deep

into the sea floor, however there are still many unanswered questions relating to this and how it formed.

One of the more pressing questions is whether the water within the hole is different compared to the sea water over it.

It’s been believed that freshwater springs might be what creates these holes, flushing out the substance under the seafloor and finally developing a difference.

The Green Banana is famous for the abundance of life surrounding it, such as fish and aquatic plants,

so understanding what might be different about this region is vital for researchers.

Divers

Divers love researching the area since the water is crystal clear compared to the surrounding sea, and the researchers think there’s something extraordinary going on.

To discover, they are dropping a massive piece of hardware into the hole.

Almost like a stunt NASA would ship to another world, the large”lander” will be put within the Green Banana

At precisely the exact same time, scientists collect samples and try to spot differences between the environment inside the gloomy hole and out of it.

NOAA,

The team is interested about these strange

features of the ocean floor and wants to know as much about them as possible.

It’s been theorized that blue holes which pop up near another may be connected in some manner,

like a underground network of springs that have

hollowed out the sea sediment and produced a sort of cave network which stays hidden.

Solving the mysteries of the blue holes will likely be challenging,

but there’s no telling what might be discovered once the researchers begin their investigation.

It’s like exploring another world, only wetter.