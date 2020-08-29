My Hero Academia Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything Else About It

- Advertisement -

My Hero Academia Season 5: My Hero Academia is a Fantastic Manga series based on the Novel written by Kōhei Horikoshi. Since its launch in 2016, it has received fairly positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. The fight scenes are so impactful that they possess the viewers hooked. The character development is excellent and the storyline is totally strong. The series is brimming with humorous moments and memorable characters, along with a fair share of psychological, gut-clenching scenes. The term is that this series has the power to turn anime haters into die-hard lovers! Does not that make you want to watch it at least once?

The protagonist is fantastic and has so much character growth throughout the series, it’s inspiring. The whole cast of characters, though large, is fairly believable to get an animated series, and they all seem like real teenagers- relatable. From the show, each character has its superpowers or”quirks” except the protagonist, Izuku. He’s a superhero-loving boy without any powers but is decided to enroll in a prestigious hero academy and learn what it means to be a fanatic.