My Hero Academia Season 4: Funimation’s release date and other details

My Hero Academia Season 4 has been already aired in Japan from October 12, 2019, to April 4, 2020 Fans are waiting for the Season 4 to premiere in the US. Funimation has licensed the Season 4 for the US and Canada release. Many fans have already watched Season 4 by different means. Spoilers for the season 4 is in the air. Here’s a careful attempt to provide you with all the updates without spoiling anything.

Funimation has recently celebrated the favourite fan anime in its FunimationCon 2020. It organized a fan QnA session with the My hero Academia voice actors and an Esport event.

Season 4 was aired on YTV on Japan. Later Toho released the fourth Season of the anime on DVD and Blu-ray in six volumes in Japan. The first volume was released on January 22, 2020, and the final volume premiered on June 17, 2020. For those who fancy original subbed version outsourcing the Blu ray collection can be a good option too.

My Hero Academia Season 4 plot, don’t worry it is spoiler-free

Season 3 has left the world in shock with the retirement of Symbol of hope. It has left a big void on the societies to be filled by those who call them superheroes and those who aspire to be superheroes. Next Season will introduce the top heroes more closely. After getting their provisional hero license, UA students can join the work studies. Work studies will be nothing like the previous Season’s internship. Unlike the previous time, they will do some real pro hero stuff. The class will learn to handle the pressure and finally understand what it likes to be a pro hero.

There will be a big arc about the Izuku Midoriya discovering the past of his mentor, All Might. Next Season will introduce, Overhaul as the main antagonist and the big three of UA. League of Villains will be there. It will be interesting to watch Tomura Shiguraki grow as a leader and essentially keep his league alive especially in the absence of his mentor, All for one.

My Hero Academia release date

Funimation will release the series in North America in two volumes, with the first volume scheduled for September 29, 2020.

Funimation has been quite busy in organizing its function and distributing Heroes Rising movie. It is actively promoting the show and giving many sneaks peeks into the upcoming Season as the release date is coming closer. Thankfully it seems that My Hero Academia English version will be released in time.