Monster Musume Season 2: Canceled Or Renewed? Everything A Fan Should Know

By- Naveen Yadav
Monster Musume Season 2: The Japanese infantry series Dragon Musume expired on 7 July 2015. The anime finished on 22 September 2015, made a massive fan base worldwide, and received lots of reviews from critics and fans.

Will we get to watch Monster Musume season 2?

Two OVA series also aired in 2016 and 2017 from the creators of Monster Musume. It is Over 5 years since the introduction of the Anime, and now fans are looking forward to the renewal of the series. Though the Anime was launched back in 2015, it’s still in high demand. So are you desperate to watch season two? Here are recent updates regarding the same.

After will Monster Musume Season 2 release?

The anime is that the remake of the manga by Okayado of which the narrative is about a pupil named Kimihito Kurusu. Fans certainly loved the narrative and are excited to watch the next season. But to fans dismay, there is no announcement concerning the return of Anime yet.

In the Monster Musume period, there was a scene in which Nikki Kettei was composed in the background and then, fans did get a sign for the next season of the Anime. Also, the two OVA being published by founders, point out the Anime will return with its next season.

The official release date isn’t yet announced by the creators. Usually, the founders announce the job after its production becomes complete. Therefore there are rumors that the Anime remains in its production phase. And if it’s so, then lovers can anticipate the succeeding season of Monster Musume to premiere by the end of 2021.

The creators have enough source material for Monster Musume season two. There are a total of 16 volumes of Manga collection of which the 1 to 16 and 18 into 25 chapters were used in the debut season of this Anime. Further, both 17 and 18 chapters were utilized in the OVA series. Hence there’s absolutely no doubt that the creators have more than enough supply material for the achievement season of the Anime. Also, a few days back a brand new chapter was published. So there’s a lot that may be told in Dragon Musume season 2.

