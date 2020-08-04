Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6

- Advertisement -

Fans are rather happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show’s creator. The fifth period is a highly demanded series since the previous seasons listed acute viewership ratings.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is likely to be published in April 2021. Fans are not happy after knowing that Cash Heist won’t be revived for Season 6.

On July 31, Netflix chose to Twitter to announce that Money Heist will end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix’s’See What’s Next’ accounts, Alexa Pina stated the following regarding the renewal: “We’ve spent a year considering how to break up the group. The Way to place the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for all personalities. The outcome is that the fifth portion of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and barbarous levels, but it’s also the most exciting and epic season.”

Many enthusiasts are wondering how far Money Heist Season 5’s production has finished. In early July 2020, the series creator, Alex Pina confirmed he was still writing the fifth season using a glamorous image of the showrunner in their backyard office. Pina tagged along with his picture at the workplace (translated into English): Composing La Casa de Papel 5.

In the last month, the avid fans have been led to believe that the filming Money Heist Season 5 had started. As a result of the production firm, Vancouver Media for posting pictures through Instagram to ensure that the production had already started.

It was supposed to start earlier but the worldwide coronavirus pandemic crippled the entire entertainment business and brought it to a standstill.

Money Heist Season 5 does not have an official launch date. But it is likely to be out in April 2021. Stay tuned with us to find the latest updates on the Netflix series.