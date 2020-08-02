Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5 Will Be The Last Season
Money Heist Season 5 Will Be The Last Season

By- Anand mohan
Money Heist season 5 will be the last period of the Netflix series. The Spanish crime drama has seen a lot of success in its previous four seasons, is among the most popular and talked-about shows on the streaming platform. In addition to getting good viewership, Money Heist has received critical praise because of its plump actions and appealing storylines. The series has also won several international awards, including an International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2018.

Money Heist, also known as La Casa de Papel, follows a criminal mastermind, who goes by the name”The Professor,” and the group of robbers he recruits to conduct a grand heist in the Royal Mint of Spain and after the Bank of Spain. The master program escalates when the robbers take in hostages to provide some incentive for the public to comply with their demands. The hostage situation contributes to stressed conflicts with the authorities as tensions also increase among those involved in the heist. Since the thieves rush to finish The professors intend to steal billions of euros, they experience constant battles with outside threats as well as conflicts within themselves.

THR reports Netflix has renewed Cash Heist for the fifth and final year. The Spanish show will film from Spain, Portugal, and Denmark. Creator and executive producer Alex Pina stated this about Money Heist season 5:

We’ve spent almost a year thinking about how to divide the band. How to place the Professor on the ropes. The way to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The outcome is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and barbarous levels, but it’s also the most epic and enjoyable period.

The main cast of Money Heist is set to go back, such as Álvaro Morte, who plays the criminal mastermind The Professor. He will be joined by Patrick Criado, though it isn’t clear now that characters the newest additions will soon be playing with.

The news of Money Heist ending is certainly miserable for fans. However, contemplating Netflix’s trend to cancel shows around season 3, Money Heist’s longevity is impressive. Regardless, audiences are likely already impatiently awaiting season, particularly after season 4 ended with the major cliffhanger of The Professor being held at gunpoint. While the passing of The Professor could be a major shock, it wouldn’t be too shocking, but since many other significant characters are murdered. It’s apparent that Pina has some big storylines in store for audiences, so this last season might be the best one yet.

Anand mohan

