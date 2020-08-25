Money Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the New Season

Money Heist Season 5 is the most hyped following the four successive seasons, and the season is going for the fifth season. However, there are lots of speculations regarding another season, and the speed of fan theories are on a top note. But, anything enthusiasts are assuming could be viewed since the series already proved that it is not made for the concluding fan theories.
Production Status
It is noted that the filming of year 5 already started, and there are several snaps which proved the fact that the manufacturing phases are in progress.
We can see Pedro Alonso as Known as Berlin from the set pictures, and there are some rumors that his onscreen wife Tatiana was also spotted.
Expected Release Date
The principal concern is about its release date since Covid-19 certainly acted as a barrier in the production phases, and therefore the delay is impending. So it’s problematic for the show to keep up the yearly program of the release. But if the filming process is going to be wrapped in time, then we can assume that next season is going to be on time.
Cast
Úrsula Corberó as Tokio
Álvaro Morte as El Profesor
Itziar Ituño as Lisbon
Miguel Herrán as Río
Jaime Lorente as Denver
Esther Acebo as Stockholm
Darko Peric as Helsinki
Enrique Arce as Arturo Román
Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra
Fernando Soto as Ángel Rubio
Belén Cuesta as Julia
Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo
Can It Be The Last Season?
Season 5 could be the final season as the entire gang is missing its original amounts, and further casualties will make such circumstances that reveal will ultimately meet its end. So we are counting the fifth season as the final season and the end of the rood for Spanish thriller.