Money Heist Season 5: What more to expect from the New Season

Money Heist Season 5 is the most hyped following the four successive seasons, and the season is going for the fifth season. However, there are lots of speculations regarding another season, and the speed of fan theories are on a top note. But, anything enthusiasts are assuming could be viewed since the series already proved that it is not made for the concluding fan theories.

Production Status

It is noted that the filming of year 5 already started, and there are several snaps which proved the fact that the manufacturing phases are in progress.

We can see Pedro Alonso as Known as Berlin from the set pictures, and there are some rumors that his onscreen wife Tatiana was also spotted.

Expected Release Date

The principal concern is about its release date since Covid-19 certainly acted as a barrier in the production phases, and therefore the delay is impending. So it’s problematic for the show to keep up the yearly program of the release. But if the filming process is going to be wrapped in time, then we can assume that next season is going to be on time.

Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Río

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholm

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Enrique Arce as Arturo Román

Najwa Nimri as Alicia Sierra

Fernando Soto as Ángel Rubio

Belén Cuesta as Julia

Fernando Cayo as Colonel Luis Tamayo

Can It Be The Last Season?

Season 5 could be the final season as the entire gang is missing its original amounts, and further casualties will make such circumstances that reveal will ultimately meet its end. So we are counting the fifth season as the final season and the end of the rood for Spanish thriller.