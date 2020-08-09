Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5 : Tokyo to fill Professor's shoes as the...
Money Heist Season 5 : Tokyo to fill Professor’s shoes as the mastermind

By- Anand mohan
Money Heist has kicked off the making of the fifth season. A couple of weeks before, founder Alex Pina hinted that he was working on the script of the new period of La Casa de Papel. A couple of days ago, Alvaro Morte announced the Professor is back by sharing with a behind-the-scenes photograph. While fans wait for additional information about the plot and filming, a new concept is making the rounds with Tokyo and Professor in the focus. Fans of this Spanish show understand that Tokyo is narrating the story.

While the previous theories have speculated that Tokyo could be narrating the story from jail or possibly to Nairobi’s son, a fresh theory presents another perspective. A Reddit user wondered if the motive behind Tokyo narrating the events might indicate that she’s replaced the Professor as the chief of their heist, hence the narration.

“She is narrating the story to a new creation of Resistance, which consists of the offsprings of current Resistance members. We have seen Nairobi’s (Alba Flores) son, Lisbon’s (Itziar Ituño) daughter, and Stockholm’s (Esther Acebo) son (the one which I presume are the in-heist pioneer ) from the set. And we all know that Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian) and Berlin (Pedro Alonso) also have kids, at least this is exactly what the dialogues imply,” the consumer said, through Express UK.

“However, why is Tokyo narrating it to them? Can you ask? It is because she’s also training them for upcoming heists. And this would be the spin-off series that’s in talks,” the theory adds. While it is a compelling notion, not everyone is going to be on board with the idea of watching Professor departure and Tokyo taking over.

What do you consider the theory? Tell us your ideas in the comments below. Stay tuned with us for more other updates!

